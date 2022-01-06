High school seniors who support hunting are invited to apply for a $10,000 national scholarship offered through the National Wild Turkey Federation. Application deadline is March 1.
The national scholarship opportunity is available to a high school senior (public, private, charter or home schooled) who plans to attend an institution of higher learning during the 2022-23 school year. This can be a junior college, community college, technical college, college or university.
Application for this $10,000 scholarship must be completed and submitted directly online at https://your.nwtf.org/scholarships. The scholarship is offered through the NWTF’s Dr. James Earl Kennamer Scholarship Program and is sponsored by Mossy Oak.
All applications received by NWTF will be forwarded to the appropriate state and local chapter where Local and State winners will be selected.
The Huachuca Gould’s scholarship ($750) will be awarded to an eligible senior residing in Cochise County. The state winner will be selected from all Arizona local chapter winners for a $2,000 scholarship.
Applicants for each scholarship must support the preservation of the hunting tradition, possess a valid hunting license, and be a member of the NWTF JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Education and Sportsmanship) Program or adult program. To join, go to www.nwtf.org.
Students are judged on their scholastic achievements, leadership abilities, community involvement and demonstrated commitment to conservation.
One of the two letters of recommendation must come from a local NWTF member. Those residing in Cochise County can obtain a letter of recommendation by calling Joan Vasey, scholarship application chairwoman, at 520-378-1563 or email joanvasey@hotmail.com. In order to create the letter, scholarship applicants will need to participate in a brief interview for background information.
The NWTF is a national nonprofit conservation organization that was founded in 1973 and has worked with wildlife agencies to restore wild turkey populations from 1.3 million wild turkeys to more than 7 million today. NWTF’s volunteers raise funds and work daily to improve critical wildlife habitat, increase access to public hunting land and introduce new people to the outdoors and hunting.
The local Huachuca Gould’s Chapter of NWTF supports Cochise County. The Huachuca Gould’s website, http://www.nwtfhuagoulds.org/, contains information about all activities in which the organization is involved.