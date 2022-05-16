Neighbors say power of attorney misuse bilking woman out of home, finances

SIERRA VISTA — Concerned neighbors of Trudy Blair are pointing their fingers at a Cochise County woman they allege is misusing a power of attorney authorization to fleece the 84-year-old woman from the proceeds of the sale of her house, her finances and personal belongings.
Because she is armed with that legal document, they say there is little that officials — from law enforcement to the Arizona Department of Adult Protective Services — can do to stop her.
"It's horrible, and it's shameful, and it's morally reprehensible," said Angel Benskin, who lives across the street from Blair on Sierra Vista's southwest side. "She has stuck her in a home where she did not want to go to and made sure she's not allowed any phone calls or visitors. She has isolated this once lovely lady who now has no contact with the outside world while waving that POA order at everyone like it's a carte blanche ticket.
"And she's getting away with it."
The story surrounding Blair — who has lived in the 700 block of Suffolk Street for 40 years — and the POA given legally to a non-blood relative is not an isolated event. In the wrong hands, POA abuse is lumped into elder abuse and has been a dirty little secret for decades — one that has spread like a swath of wildfires from one end of the country to the other.
Two years ago, former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr joined with the FBI and other federal organizations in conducting the largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud cases in history, charging more than 400 defendants who allegedly engaged in financial schemes that targeted or largely affected seniors. In total, they caused alleged losses of more than $1 billion.
In one case, the defendant in the Northern District of Iowa pleaded guilty to using various financial accounts belonging to his grandmother to pay for his own business and personal expenses, taking more than $100,000.
In another, a couple pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in a scheme to defraud the man's elderly mother. They admitted using a financial power of attorney to benefit themselves, obtaining about $40,000 from the victim’s bank account.
Elder abuse in Arizona
Arizona is no stranger to elder abuse. The Grand Canyon State ranks ninth in the U.S. among states where elder fraud is most prevalent, according to a study conducted by NiceRx — an online pharmacy in the United Kingdom — which claims more than 3,000 Arizonans older than 60 have been defrauded out of more than $27 million in the last two years. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has said he believes the number of victims may be closer to 7,000.
And that's just the tip of an ugly iceberg surrounding the misuse of POA — a legal instrument in which one person appoints another to act as their agent, giving them authority to perform certain acts on their behalf — and can often be misused in financially-damaging ways.
Complaints regarding alleged POA fraud cases have been making their way to the Sierra Vista Police Department as well.
"We've been getting these types of elder abuse calls on POAs for some time," said SVPD spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt. "Some originate from a third party, some come straight from (Arizona Department of Adult Protective Services), and we turn them over to our detectives as possible fraud cases."
The Blair situation
In Blair's case, her neighbors allege the woman they say is potentially committing elder abuse by using her POA lives in a rural, unincorporated community 50 miles southeast of Sierra Vista and initially gave Blair a couple of dogs.
"It was almost as if she was grooming her from day one," said Benskin. "Trudy has a big heart, and she loves animals. She quickly ingratiated herself to Trudy, and she won her over."
Chris Jones — a neighbor who has known Blair for 10 years — said that the relationship between the women seemed to materialize out of nowhere and kept growing. Jones said Blair suddenly gave the woman her van and a cell phone, which Blair paid for each month.
"She was aware Trudy had money and a large monthly income," said Benskin, who learned on Google the woman has three different aliases. "We didn't know why Trudy was giving this stranger these things. Everything felt so very wrong about all this."
Though Blair had several caregivers over the years who were responsible for giving her the many prescription drugs she needed to help control her mental health disorders, Jones and Benskin say her last caregiver told them the woman did not want Blair to go the physician who had been treating her mental health issues. According to the caregiver, Blair never got to see her doctor again.
"She started to become combative and was getting very confused," Benskin recalled. "She was changing from a sweet, nice lady to someone who was becoming erratic in her decision-making."
Change of direction
That spilled over when Blair suddenly announced out of the blue that she wanted to remove a Mesa attorney she had for years as her POA, insisting that Benskin take on that role. They signed the necessary documents at Sierra Vista law firm.
"It wasn't really that big of a deal," said Benskin. "All I did was help her with her finances. I didn't have check writing privileges, but I helped her with her monthly bills and found several discrepancies with some companies charging her twice, which I cleared up. I drove her to her medical appointments and just basically looked after her."
Benskin remembers seeing the woman's vehicle parked in Blair's driveway regularly. She began videotaping her comings-and-goings and has hours of recordings that she has saved.
And then, six months after Benskin became Blair's POA, that arrangement suddenly changed.
"Out of nowhere, she claimed I was trying to take her house from her, and she wanted me removed for having power of attorney," she said. "And who does she want to give POA to? That woman, a stranger, who lives miles and miles away from here. Somehow she convinced Trudy she should be in charge of her financial affairs."
That's when things quickly spiraled downward, Jones and Benskin concurred.
Their suspicions about the woman's motivation for assuming POA were raised when Blair was suddenly moved to Mountain View Gardens Retirement Living Center on Rodeo Drive.
"She never ever expressed any interest to me at all about wanting to move into an assisted living facility," said Benskin. "She always wanted to stay in her home no matter what. She was completely capable of living on her own, and she enjoyed having an independent life."
Depressing situation
When Blair returned to retrieve some belongings to take back to Mountain View, Jones said she was so depressed she broke down in tears.
"She said she did not want to be there and called her lawyer on a caregiver's phone, saying she wanted change her POA," said Jones, "but since she has no personal phone and isn't allowed outside contact, no one can call her back."
Not long after moving into the facility, Jones and Benskin noticed a van in Blair's driveway removing furniture from her house. When they saw the woman and a man changing door locks and taking power tools from her garage, they became alarmed.
"They cursed us, yelled at us to get off the property, flashed their power attorney paper, and the man made sure we saw his handgun," recalled Jones. "She told us in no uncertain terms to stay away from Trudy."
That's when the women called the police.
"An officer came out and talked with them, and then told us he can't do anything because they have power of attorney," said Jones, who received the same reply from a representative from APS.
Not long after that, they noticed the Lexus Blair owned that the woman once tried to buy well beneath its Kelley Blue Book value was no longer in her garage, and they say the woman moved Blair from Mountain View to Prestige Assisted Living with explicit orders barring Blair from visitors and phone calls.
"If that isn't elder abuse, then I don't know what is," said Benskin. "Something is really off."
For sale
Their suspicions were raised a notch higher when they saw a for sale sign posted on Blair's yard May 13 by a local realtor, along with a no trespassing sign two weeks earlier. Their fear is that the house will sell quickly, as most mid-range priced single family residences in Sierra Vista seem to be selling lately, and the woman will take the money and run — leaving Blair with nothing.
Two local phone numbers provided to the Herald/Review in an attempt to contact the woman were no longer in service.
"We're trying everything we can to find some way, some agency to step in and help, but that POA seems to be like having a get-out-of-jail-free card," Benskin said. "We're not protestors or trying to be heroes. But if we don't stand up and care for our elderly, then shame on all of us because this kind of thing will keep on happening everywhere."
Due to the lack of funding to support research and data collection, there are no national statistics on the prevalence of power of attorney abuse. However, in a 1993 national study by Albany Law School’s Government Law Center, 94% of 410 elder law attorneys, service providers, judges and prosecutors said POA abuse happens frequently, and 66% of respondents had encountered POA abuse. In 19% of 270 situations, approximately 75% or more of the principal’s assets were exploited.
If you suspect someone you know is experiencing elder fraud, a National Elder Fraud Hotline was created by former U.S. Attorney General Barr that provides services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. It is staffed by experienced case managers who provide personalized support to callers by assisting with reporting the suspected fraud to relevant agencies and by providing resources and referrals to other appropriate services. The managers can also complete a complaint form with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) for Internet-facilitated crimes and submit a consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission on behalf of the caller. The Hotline’s toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).