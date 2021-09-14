Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Capt. Sam Marshall stands in front of the Flutter of Souls monument as he participates in last Saturday’s National Day of Remembrance commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services firefighter Cody French performs the last alarm 5-5-5 bell sounding as Saturday’s 9/11 National Day of Remembrance closes in front of Fire Station 3.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Saturday’s 9/11 National Day of Remembrance keynote speaker Loring Miller addresses attendees during the ceremony.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Bagpiper Brian Donahue plays at last week’s 9/11 ceremony at the Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Station 3.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Country Music Award nominee Keith Anderson performs at the 9/11 Freedom Fest at Veterans Memorial Park.
Jenica Lawson Herald/Review
VIPs enjoy an up-close view of the concert at the Freedom Fest on Saturday.
Jenica Lawson Herald/Review
Jenica Lawson Herald/Review
Emcee Jeff Davenport, hosted the concert event at the Freedom Fest in Veterans Memorial Park.
Jenica Lawson Herald/Review
The Buena High School Marching Colts commemorated 9/11 during Friday’s game against Cienega by honoring each branch of the United States military during halftime.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A huge 9/11 remembrance flag is unfurled at halftime of Friday’s game.
As part of Buena High School’s 9/11 remembrance, the sideline officials were different branches of the U.S. military.