SIERRA VISTA — Work doesn't have to mean spending time away from family. The Sierra Vista Public Library has recently added new family workstations that can allow for individuals to tag along with their toddler while working from their desktop.
Library, Recreation and Cultural Services Manager Emily Duchon said she saw an article based on family type workstations that one library had in the midwest. After the pandemic, work styles had changed where people worked from home or worked hybrid. For mothers, they had to choose between childcare and work with daycare centers being closed.
"I just loved the concept," Duchon said. "We need to serve the public the way it reflects their lives and lifestyle."
Duchon purchased a few workstations for the library and used donation funds from the little library bookstore and funds from supply budget.
Duchon said that she will assess the popularity of the current two workstations and if successful, will add another two stations in the near future.
The new workstations serve a parent working from a desk along with their baby or toddler. The station features PCs and has space for personal laptops. Attached to the workstations are a side space consisting of a mirror, doorway and malleable toys along the walls for the child.
"They're for small children," Duchon said. "So baby or toddler in there with some toys, and hopefully get some work done."
The new workstations are located towards the back of the library and near the study rooms. Some arguments were made regarding the location of the new workstations in the main body of the library. Some claimed the stations that allow for babies and toddlers could disturb those who look for a bit more solitude when visiting the library.
"My answer to that is that the entire library needs to serve the public," Duchon said. "The entire library is a family area. And it's actually the opposite. If someone wants peace and quiet, we offer study rooms for those folks. The rest of the library is not a quiet library. It is a family area."
Duchon recommended that if someone wants peace and quiet for studying that the private study rooms at the library are always available. She also referred to Cochise College's spaces for solitude that are open to the public.
"We are not putting parents and kids away because they're loud," she said. "You want peace and quiet, we will find a spot for you."
For the interests of the library, serving the public and serving parents during changing times is a huge component for why the workstations were introduced.
"The work world, and the personal and family world have blended differently during the pandemic and post pandemic, and we need to make sure we are reflecting that in the way we serve others," Duchon said.