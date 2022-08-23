work station

New workspaces at the Sierra Vista Public Library allow parents and other caregivers to work while providing a space for a child to be close by.

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA — Work doesn't have to mean spending time away from family. The Sierra Vista Public Library has recently added new family workstations that can allow for individuals to tag along with their toddler while working from their desktop.

Library, Recreation and Cultural Services Manager Emily Duchon said she saw an article based on family type workstations that one library had in the midwest. After the pandemic, work styles had changed where people worked from home or worked hybrid. For mothers, they had to choose between childcare and work with daycare centers being closed. 

Tags