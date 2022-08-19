SIERRA VISTA — A columbarium niche wall has been installed at the Cochise Memory Gardens cemetery that will allow for additional cremation spaces.
“A lot of people today are doing cremations over casket burials,” Manager Roberta Harter said. “The wall that we presently have, we have filled it to capacity on cremations.”
Harter said crypt burials are available but the purpose of the niche wall is for cremations. The project has been in the planning stages for longer than six months. The wall took two hours to install and is about 5 feet long. It will allow for up to 64 cremations. The cemetery has plans to add another one.
Harter said that four years ago the cemetery created a garden for anyone to purchase a family plot for burials. Due to finances, people will opt for cremations rather than casket burials.
“It is the less expensive way of interment,” she said.
There is already one niche wall located at the cemetery but it is at full capacity. The new niche wall will cover waiting list requests and spaces that have been reserved prior to the installation.
“What we’re going to do is it’s nothing but a niche for cremations,” Harter said.
“On this one, it’s not at tall and it will be more convenient for people to put flowers into it or stand and pay their respects,” she said.
The price difference is $245 between the cost of cremations and burials. However, for a casket burial headstone prices are not included. A headstone can be customized based on color and shape, with varying prices.
“On the niche, the main plaque is included, so there is no additional cost,” she said.
Harter said the cemetery has seen an increase in cremations, especially due to COVID-19. Many people did not want to do casket burials.
“I don’t know if it was fear or what it was, but a lot of them decided we will cremate now and we will bury later,” Harter said. “They didn’t want to be out in the public or in a group.”
Harter became the manager of the cemetery in 2009. She and her husband experienced a loss in their own family many years ago.
“We know how people feel when they go through it,” Harter said.
Cochise Memory Gardens is located at 5590 E. Charleston Road, Sierra Vista. To contact the cemetery, call 520-459-2072.