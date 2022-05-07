Danette Flamm participates in Saturday’s annual Valor HospiceCare’s Celebration of Life at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The event is about the release of butterflys, however due to a shipping snafu the butterflies didn’t make it this year. Instead the attendees were given bubbles. Flamm was there in memory of her late husband, Joseph.
Attendees at Saturday's Valor HospiceCare Celebration of Life gathering blow bubbles in memory of loved ones who have passed away. The event is about the release of butterflys, however due to a shipping snafu the butterflies didn’t make it this year. Instead the attendees were given bubbles.
Danette Flamm participates in Saturday’s annual Valor HospiceCare’s Celebration of Life at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The event is about the release of butterflys, however due to a shipping snafu the butterflies didn’t make it this year. Instead the attendees were given bubbles. Flamm was there in memory of her late husband, Joseph.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Attendees at Saturday's Valor HospiceCare Celebration of Life gathering blow bubbles in memory of loved ones who have passed away. The event is about the release of butterflys, however due to a shipping snafu the butterflies didn’t make it this year. Instead the attendees were given bubbles.