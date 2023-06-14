Canyon Vista Medical Center, in partnership with the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, is seeking nominations for the 2023-24 class of Veterans Wall honorees.
Since 2015, a ceremony honoring 12 local veterans has taken place at the hospital, recognizing the legacy of veterans who are standouts for their community contributions. The ceremony includes a reading of the honorees’ community contributions since their time of service, music, words by local dignitaries and the unveiling of their images at the Veterans Wall location.
“We are blessed to be in a community where such amazing individuals have given of themselves not only through their service in the military, but also as neighbors, volunteers and local leaders,” said Abe Villarreal, Veterans Wall Committee chair and Canyon Vista Medical Center board member. “They are worthy of recognition.”
Nominees should demonstrate a commitment to Cochise County through volunteering and community service, and may be submitted posthumously.
“We are honored to partner with Canyon Vista Medical Center and our wonderful community to celebrate these amazing heroes who served us, our community, our country and the world with their courage, strength and dedication to keep us safe,” said Iwona "Evona" Snyder, Veterans Wall committee cember and Legacy Foundation board member.
Nomination forms are available on the CVMC website, CanyonVistaMedicalCenter.com/veterans-wall. They are due by the end of business day on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and should be submitted to info@lfsaz.org. Mailed nominations may be sent to Legacy Foundation, P.O. Box 1089, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636 or delivered to the Foundation at 302-01 El Camino Real.
