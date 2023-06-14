vets wall

The Veterans Wall at Canyon Vista Medical Center.

Canyon Vista Medical Center, in partnership with the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, is seeking nominations for the 2023-24 class of Veterans Wall honorees.

Since 2015, a ceremony honoring 12 local veterans has taken place at the hospital, recognizing the legacy of veterans who are standouts for their community contributions. The ceremony includes a reading of the honorees’ community contributions since their time of service, music, words by local dignitaries and the unveiling of their images at the Veterans Wall location.

