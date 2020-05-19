SIERRA VISTA — An 80-year-old man was stung by hundreds of bees on Tuesday morning and taken to the emergency room of Canyon Vista Medical Center, police said.
The man was at his residence at the 100 block of East Cargil Drive when he was attacked by between 500 to 700 bees, said Sierra Vista Police Corporal Scott Borgstadt.
Borgstadt said police received the call about the bees at about 9:30 a.m. The unidentified man was taken by ambulance to Canyon Vista and his wife followed behind, Borgstadt said.
The man’s wife however, was not allowed inside the emergency room because of COVID-19 precautions, Borgstadt said, and the victim was unaware that his spouse had followed him to the hospital.
So police began looking for her, Borgstadt said.
“We went back to the house to make sure she hadn’t been attacked,” Borgstadt said. “But she wasn’t there.”
Police eventually learned that the wife had followed the ambulance to the hospital, Borgstadt said.
No other information was available about the victim or his condition.