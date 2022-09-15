SIERRA VISTA — Veterans Memorial Park will be filled with ladies in dirndl dresses, guys in lederhosen and robust Bavarian brews served in Der Biergarten Friday and Saturday when the community celebrates Oktoberfest.
An Oom-pah band promises to bring people to their feet while traditional Bavarian foods are served with polkas, waltzes and a selection of old-time favorites.
Oktoberfest has arrived.
Celebrated as Sierra Vista’s largest fall festival, Oktoberfest represents two days of Bavarian-style entertainment. German brews, bratwurst and bands delight families. Bavarian-clad participants serve up German dishes, while an assortment of food vendors offer other cultural cuisines.
Cal Downey and his Diamond Oakes Brewing Cooperative team will be preparing authentic German bratwurst at the event. Stop by the blue Sister Cities trailer, or head to the beer tent and immerse yourself in amazing German food, said Downey, whose seven years in Germany helped him develop Bavarian-style cooking skills that folks will be sampling at the event.
“Our canopies are going up and we have 10 food vendors this year,” Leslie Bryant, events coordinator for Sierra Vista and the person overseeing Oktoberfest, said Thursday. “We have great German food, as well as a couple of barbecue vendors, roasted corn and funnel cakes, to name some of the food choices.”
Admission into the park is free and people can purchase wristbands for sodas and beer.
The event, Bryant added, is all about providing a fun, family friendly event to kick off the fall.
“You can buy carnival wristbands on Friday at the Cove or Ethel Berger Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and save $10 by purchasing them in advance,” she said. “Our Oktoberfest is always a popular way to ring in the fall, so come on over to Veterans Memorial Park and join the fun.”
Cal Downey, a community supporter who spent seven years in Germany, provided the following response to this often asked question.
“Oktoberfest got its start in October 1810 in Munich, Germany, to celebrate the marriage of Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The celebration was such a success, it was repeated in subsequent years and later extended into September to take advantage of warmer weather.”
This Bavarian celebration starts the third weekend in September and extends into the first Sunday of October. In Germany, the 2022 Oktoberfest is from Sept. 17 through Oct. 3.