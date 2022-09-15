SIERRA VISTA — Veterans Memorial Park will be filled with ladies in dirndl dresses, guys in lederhosen and robust Bavarian brews served in Der Biergarten Friday and Saturday when the community celebrates Oktoberfest.

An Oom-pah band promises to bring people to their feet while traditional Bavarian foods are served with polkas, waltzes and a selection of old-time favorites.

Tags

Did You Know?

Why is Oktoberfest celebrated in September?

Cal Downey, a community supporter who spent seven years in Germany, provided the following response to this often asked question.

“Oktoberfest got its start in October 1810 in Munich, Germany, to celebrate the marriage of Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The celebration was such a success, it was repeated in subsequent years and later extended into September to take advantage of warmer weather.”

This Bavarian celebration starts the third weekend in September and extends into the first Sunday of October. In Germany, the 2022 Oktoberfest is from Sept. 17 through Oct. 3.