One of America’s most prolific fiction writers talks about her craft

SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista author Debbie Ries had the kind of writing career every struggling novelist would almost kill for.
One of America’s most prolific writers, who is seemingly never short of ideas for a new, fast-paced novel, the Cochise County native and Bisbee High School graduate has written more than 100 novellas and novels. She has been under contract with St.Martin’s Press — considered one of the largest English-language publishers with 700 titles a year under six imprints — with 21 published novels under two pseudonyms. She has received praise and prominent reviews for her work throughout the years.
The Herald/Review sat down with Ms. Ries — whose primary author name is Cheyenne McCray — to learn more about her writing process, the various genres she has used, how she wrote a novel collaboratively, why she has stepped away from traditional publishing and what she is working on now.
Herald/Review: When and how did fiction writing develop for you? When did you believe you had this ability?
Debbie Ries: I wrote my first poem in kindergarten and decided then I would one day become an author. I read voraciously and wanted to write words others could get lost in, like I did when I read. I grew up writing stories and would turn assignments into stories.
H/R: How many books have you published? What genre(s) do you generally write in?
DR: I have been writing full-time for 22 years. I have written and published over 100 novels and novellas during my career under four pseudonyms. I have written and have been published in romantic suspense, suspense with romantic elements, contemporary romance, paranormal romance, urban fantasy and cozy mysteries. I have co-authored a book for writers. Early in my career, I also had four young adult (YA) novels published under another pseudonym. I now write romances under the pseudonym Cheyenne McCray because it’s a fun name that I liked. McCray was the last name of a heroine in a romance I had written, but hadn’t yet published, and the sound of it appealed to me. I have three YAs I co-authored under the name R.S. Collins to keep them separate from my romance novels. Deb Ries is my married name, which I really like, for my cozy mysteries.
H/R: Many authors I have known have said working with big-name publishing houses was one of the most demanding experiences of their lives, while working with smaller ones was a delight. What was your experience dealing with a major, mass-market publisher?
DR: I wrote for St. Martin’s Press for seven years, with a total of 21 published novels under two pseudonyms. During that time, several of my books hit the USA Today and New York Times. In 2011, when publishing independently was just starting to take off, I decided to step away from traditional publishing and self-publish for a while. I found writing for traditional publishers and writing under deadline very stressful, and I needed a break. Once I started indie publishing, I fell in love with it. The freedom to choose my own deadlines, set my own schedule and publish more frequently for my readers was perfect for me. My stress level dropped dramatically, and I decided to not return to traditional publishing.
In 2013, I became ill for seven years with Epstein-Barr. Because I was self-published, I did not have to face the pressure of deadlines, which I could likely not have met. I was able to work at my own pace, which was exceedingly important during this difficult period in my life. Thankfully, I fully recovered in early 2020, and I am grateful every day to have my health back.
H/R: What are the names of some of your books that have been published?
DR: My most recent series as Cheyenne McCray is Deadly Intent, my most recent romantic suspense series, the last book in the series is Point Blank. This series is set in Cochise County; the King Creek Cowboys contemporary suspense series, the most recent release being Country Rain. I’ll be starting a new U.S. Marshals romantic suspense series this fall.
As Deb Ries, I debuted a new cozy mystery series this past December, the Shawna Taylor Cozy Mysteries. The first of the series is Cooking up Murder. The second, Recipe for Killing, will be out later this year. The town, Sunset Peak, is actually Bisbee. H.D.Thompson and I co-authored a book for fiction authors, Writer’s Secret Weapon. We are releasing a second writer’s book in 2023.
H/R: How long on average do you work on a book? When you are writing one, is it hard to come up for air until it’s completed?
DR: The amount of time it takes me to write a book varies on the length and genre. I typically now publish two books a year, but I have published as many as four novels a year in addition to novellas sprinkled in here and there.
I can write one book at a time. I have some author friends who work on multiple books at a time, but I have to stay focused on one book. When I’ve had to do edits on another book, I set the one I’m currently writing aside until the edits are finished, then return to the current work in progress.
I’ve written so many books that I write differently than I did early in my career. It used to be hard for me to come up for air, but when it hits 4 p.m. now, I’m mentally done for the day.
H/R: There are no guarantees in the publishing industry. There’s probably more rejection than acceptances, and then suddenly it is as if you’ve been blessed by a magic wand when a book you’ve worked on for months or years is accepted. What is that feeling like?
DR: I have been very blessed in my career. My first young adult novel sold to Llewellyn in 2002, and I sold my first fantasy romance in 2002 to a smaller publisher. Both sales were exciting and I was absolutely thrilled.
My books as Cheyenne McCray did so well with the smaller publisher that I built a name and caught the attention of St. Martin’s Press in 2004. They approached me and asked me to submit a synopsis for a paranormal romance series and a romantic suspense series. They contracted me for four novels based on the synopses I submitted to them.
H/R: You once told me you wrote collaboratively with another writer. Writing fiction on your own is a difficult process, but collaboratively sounds like a recipe for crazy-making. How did having a writing partner come about? How do you combine your work into one seamless story, or do you submit your work simultaneously to an editor?
DR: I wrote a paranormal YA series with a good friend, and that was a lot of fun to write. She wrote from the point of view (POV) of a teenage girl, and I wrote from a teenage boy’s POV. I would send her a chapter and leave her with a situation she had to get out of, and she would turn around and do the same to me. We had a ball doing that. We did have an idea where we wanted to end up at the end of the story and worked together on the journey, conflict and resolution. It was some of the most fun I’ve had in writing. I did try writing with a romance author, and it didn’t work out. Unless you have someone great to work with like I did with my friend who writes YA, I wouldn’t recommend it. But if you do, it can be tons of fun!
H/R: Who is primarily your audience and how is it being received?
DR: My primary audience is romance readers, and I have a great following. I love my readers!
H/R: You’ve written primarily at home in your studio. But now you’re writing in a coffee shop with a lot of foot traffic and music, and you’re writing 3,000 words a day! Why the change to a coffee shop and what is springing 3,000 words a day versus writing in a quiet studio?
DR: I have a 22-year career and write from home full-time. I’m generally in my office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. I treated writing as a career and set office hours from the start, because I wanted to build a career and felt that was the best way to do it. I get out of my PJs, shower and get dressed for the day, and get to work.
Last fall I started participating in Zoom write-ins with several author friends and have been getting a lot of writing done during them. It goes on for three hours; we get on and talk for 5-10 minutes, then turn off our cameras and microphones for 50 minutes. Then the organizer says “time,” and we get back on for five minutes, then it’s time to write again, and so on. I have found this tremendously helpful. My author friends are all in the Phoenix area, since I lived in Mesa and Scottsdale during the majority of my career, so it’s nice to get to see them regularly from so far away.
I did start feeling claustrophobic at home and needed to get out and be around people. I started writing at a coffee shop recently and have had a lot of success. I used to write in coffeeshops regularly when I lived in Mesa and Scottsdale, but hadn’t since moving five years ago. It’s been nice getting out again.
I will trade off working at home and the coffee shop, I’m just enjoying being out for the time being.
Sometimes I have 3,000-word days and other days I’m lucky to get out 1,500 words. It depends on my focus, or lack of, what I’m writing, or where I’m at in the story. Distractions play a big part in how much I get written. I recently bought a tablet that I do all my writing on. I don’t have any social media or other distractions on it. All I have is the program I use as the “bible” for each of my books, and Word, which I use to write my novels.
H/R: What are you currently working on and how is it going?
DR: I’m working on Recipe for Killing, a cozy mystery. When I finish it, I will start Country Breeze, the fifth in a contemporary romance series. This fall I’ll be working on a U.S. Marshals romantic suspense series.
H/R: What is the most difficult part of your writing process?
DR: The most difficult part is outlining the book. I used to be a pantser, but started doing brief outlines a decade ago. I do one-page outlines that are living, breathing things that change as I progress through the novel. However, it makes it much less difficult to write my novels because I have a path that makes it easier rather than just coming up with it as I go.