FORT HUACHUCA — Beginning Nov. 2, the Van Deman Gate will operate 5:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It will be closed all federal holidays.

The Buffalo Soldier Gate will be open 24/7.

