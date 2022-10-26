FORT HUACHUCA — Beginning Nov. 2, the Van Deman Gate will operate 5:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It will be closed all federal holidays.
The Buffalo Soldier Gate will be open 24/7.
The Van Deman Gate Visitor Control Center will operate the same hours as the Van Deman Gate. It will issue extended passes and accept weapons registration applications to be filled out for later pickup.
When the Van Deman Gate and Visitor Control Center are closed, the Buffalo Soldier Gate will issue limited passes, valid for up to 30 days.
Brainard Road will be open when Van Deman Gate is closed, allowing motorists convenient access to the Buffalo Soldier Gate.
The change in gate operations will facilitate faster response times for first responders while simultaneously increasing access to Sierra Vista’s West End for installation commuters and residents. It will improve access for Sierra Vista’s new Emergency Medical Services Substation 4 personnel who support Fort Huachuca and allow fort firefighters to quickly provide mutual aid for community emergencies.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone