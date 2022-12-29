SIERRA VISTA — After serving Sierra Vista as Mayor for 12 years, Rick Mueller is saying goodbye to political office in the city.
Mueller’s tenure in office was not exactly a walk in the park. He led the city through a recession and balanced the economic well-being of the city with the safety of its citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his own words, preserving the city’s economic presence was his proudest accomplishment as mayor. But he believes none of it could have been done without the help of the city council and many city employees.
“I think the most important accomplishment was getting through the recession and actually being in a better financial position at the end of the recession,” said Mueller. “We did well enough providing services to the citizens that they really didn’t notice that we were tightening our belts.”
Shortly after Mueller took office, congress passed the Budget Control Act of 2011 under President Barack Obama. The spending cuts to the federal government that came as a result of the sequestration measures laid out by the bill hit Sierra Vista particularly hard.
“While the rest of the country entered the Obama recession, we entered the Obama depression because we’re so tied to the federal government and federal spending,” said Mueller.
In order to survive this Obama depression, Mueller said that he and the city council had to take a long hard look at the city’s budget. Mueller was clear that the council deserved just as much credit, if not more, for the spending decisions that got the city through that tough economic period.
Instead of laying off city employees, Mueller and the city council chose to cut spending down to the bare necessities and cut any unessential projects. They did this without raising taxes — a fact Mueller is very proud of.
“We’ve cut taxes more than we’ve ever raised taxes over the last 12 years, which is extremely hard to do,” said Mueller.
Just as the city began coming out of this economic slump, Mueller was faced with another perhaps even greater challenge, a global pandemic. In his own words, it’s a chapter he’d really like to forget.
For Mueller, keeping businesses open in a safe and responsible manner was top priority during this period. Mueller believes that is still benefiting Sierra Vista today. While many businesses in Tucson remained closed for long periods of time, similar businesses in Sierra Vista were able to stay open.
Mueller believes this brought many people from rural areas of the county to shop in Sierra Vista when they had previously gone to Tucson. Mueller believes these folks have continued shopping in Sierra Vista, which has given the city a strong revenue stream from sales tax.
Looking ahead at another potential recession, Mueller said, “The city is in a stronger position going in than it was before the last recession.”
Aside from the unique challenges of the Obama era recession and COVID-19 pandemic, Mueller has had to face the constant challenges of being a rural community, the city’s close ties with the federal government and water scarcity.
“It has been frustrating at times because obviously the bigger communities have the bigger voice, so we have to work double hard with our local Legislatures and department heads in the executive branch to make sure we’re not left out of things,” Mueller said when asked about the challenges of a rural community. “If you go to the state capital, you get the impression that what’s good for Phoenix and Tucson is good for Arizona, but that's not necessarily true. There’s a whole other part of the state.”
In order to face this challenge, Mueller has adopted what he calls the Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside strategy with Chuck Potucek, the city manager of Sierra Vista. Mueller said Potucek handles the day-to-day management of the city as Mr. Inside while he works with greater state and federal political bodies to secure what is best for Sierra Vista as Mr. Outside.
One consistent major challenge Sierra Vista has always faced is being a "federal" city. A majority of the city’s residents are employed by the federal government through the Customs and Border Patrol or the army base at Fort Huachuca. This has made the city particularly vulnerable to any cuts in federal spending and Mueller said it is critical that Sierra Vista remains an optimal location for Fort Huachuca.
Its desert location and dependence on groundwater make water scarcity a constant threat for Sierra Vista. However, Mueller believes that if the city continues to experience slow growth while continuing to work toward innovative solutions, there will be enough water to go around in the years to come.
“Water will always be an issue, and we need to maintain what we’re doing while looking for new and innovative ways to secure water for the future,” said Mueller. “The issue for us with water is making sure that we don’t take so much out of the aquifer that we dry up the wet stretches along the San Pedro.”
The San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area lies just outside Sierra Vista. This has made its conservation a priority for Mueller. Mueller believes that working together with local groups and federal agencies is the best way to secure a bright future for the SPRNCA.
“The San Pedro River has been a part of the community in Cochise County for a long time,” said Muller. “Even though we don’t draw water from it, it’s an area where people are able to recreate and enjoy nature. And it preserves certain species that could be endangered or threatened — that’s why it’s important.”
Despite the many challenges in the last 12 years, many amenities have been added to Sierra Vista during Mueller’s time in office.
Coming out of the last recession, Mueller had the city begin working on sports complexes that would increase tourism for the city. Cochise College has grown its number of four-year programs offered to local students. Just last week, the college announced construction of student housing on its Sierra Vista campus.
“I see growth in the hospitals and medical field," Mueller said. "Specifically, we have had a couple of new medical specialties open their doors."
The medical field in Sierra Vista has seen substantial growth during Mueller’s time in office. This year, the city’s hospital received the same rating as the best hospital in Tucson. This is an accomplishment Mueller was very proud of.
As Mueller’s time in office comes to an end, he has a few pieces of advice for the next mayor, Clea McCaa. Mueller believes that McCaa will be successful if he stays in tune with the needs of the community and delivers on those needs while keeping the city’s budget in mind.
Mueller also believes that one of the keys of success for McCaa will be trying whatever he thinks will lead to success.
“You gotta try the things that you think will make you successful and not be afraid to do that,” said Mueller.
Mueller’s biggest piece of advice for McCaa was to keep a professional staff.
“One of the reasons that I think I’ve been successful, and people are crediting me for being successful, we have a very professional staff with both Mr. Potucek and Ms. Yarbrough (Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough),” said Mueller.
As McCaa prepares to take office in January, Mueller asked that the public allow him to learn the ins and outs of the job.
“There’s a lot to learn when you’re first on the job and so I would ask the public to be patient with the new mayor, because there is a lot to learn and he will have to figure out his own strategy,” said Mueller.