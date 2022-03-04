SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the amendments to the West Sierra Vista Redevelopment Area Plan on Tuesday, March 1.
The expansion area, which was approved in November by the City Council, encompasses all commercially-zoned properties west of Fifth Street. Under the amendments to the West Sierra Vista Partnership Program, the boundary line includes catalyst sites that would be given special consideration with regards to revitalization efforts. The catalyst sites include empty lots and certain buildings within the vicinity of the West End and extends out to a part of Willcox Drive and Myer Drive.
Director of Community Development Matt McLachlan mentioned at the P&Z meeting, as well as in previous city meetings, that private investment would be the key in driving growth at the West End. There is a search for grant funding for future projects.
P&Z vice chair Daman Malone asked if there’s an initiative that would get more businesses to the West End, or if there’s been any possible active outreach to outside of the community to bring those businesses into the area. He said from a young person’s perspective, there isn’t a whole lot that would captivate someone currently at the West End.
Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray said there are plans to bring entrepreneurs to the West End and that the economic development department is always looking at ways to bring in new businesses.
She said the idea of the entertainment district is viable.
“As construction completes we will see more visibility in that,” Gray said. “I think that the comments that you’re hearing, we’re all hearing. I anticipate that things will start turning around once the visibility is there.”
McLachlan responded that the city wasn't there just yet and that redevelopment is a long process.
“Most statutes enact redevelopment areas for 30 years,” he said.
McLachlan said the form and character of the streetscape project on Fry Boulevard would need to fill in first in order to project a better image.
He added that there’s potential for more density at the West End and he would like to see more housing introduced.
P&Z chair Bradley Snyder has recently purchased a commercial property at the West End and has seen other commercial properties obtained by buyers in recent months.
“You’ve seen some evolution. Some of these properties are slowly start to change hands,” Snyder said.
He said the project is going to give Sierra Vista a downtown if it’s done right.
He noted Prescott as a prime example for a successful downtown with new businesses and new housing that allowed for growth.
“You’ve got several cities up north who have done a really good job of their downtown becoming something that the city can rally around,” he said. “I think if we can get the West End, and get that momentum going and get the businesses growing and get it established before, maybe we have things start to pick up. It gets harder to come back to and focus on when the focus starts shifting on the growth.
"I think we’ve got that momentum on our side. We just need keep that push to get that happening sooner rather than later.”
The city has posted a link on social media platforms that leads to an engagement forum for the public to offer insights and views on the two options for the empty lot on the corner of Fry Boulevard and Fab Avenue. One plan consists of a large park with potential expansion phases on the lot. The other option would consist of the northern portion of the lot having a park, while the southern portion of the empty lot would allow for private investment to create possible mixed-use development.
There were mixed comments on the city’s Facebook page regarding the project.
One resident wrote "Why do you keep dumping money into an area that will never develop into anything?" He stated the city is showing a false presentation of Sierra Vista by overdeveloping the West End.
Joshua Rambo, a resident of Sierra Vista, responded “direct gentrification has been shown to work in revitalizing areas. It’s just never a fast process.”
He credited his hometown of Portland, Oregon, that had revitalized its Pearl District among other parts of the city, which allowed for new uses of warehouse-type buildings that sat vacant for many years.
He also wrote on Facebook: “As the effects take root, gentrification of the surrounding neighborhoods would follow, thus providing for the long term accomplishment of West End Revitalization the city is trying to accomplish.”
Rambo told the Herald/Review in a phone interview the apprehension from the public most likely comes from a lack of confidence, not in recent years, but from former leadership at a city and county level.
“In the past, it’s been a lot of that zero-population growth kind of mindset,” he said. “The city hasn’t been overly open to change in general but it seems like that has changed a bit within the city, but people don’t really believe that that’s what’s happening.”
When it comes to the West End redevelopment project that has been in the planning stages for the last couple of decades, Rambo said the city has shown it's trying to make a go of the project, but it only seems to be haphazard.
While describing his views of the project as “cautiously optimistic,” Rambo said the city could benefit from taking further action in terms of public input and outreach in person.
“A lot of people don’t go out of their way to engage with the city,” he said. “The city needs to go out of their way to engage with the populace these days. Making the people feel engaged about it is a huge step, especially in such a small area.”
The amendments to the West Sierra Vista Redevelopment Area plan will be brought to the next city council meeting Thursday, March 10, for consideration.