The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after receiving information that child sexual abuse material was transferred online using a Sierra Vista area internet protocol (IP) address.
SVPD detectives arrested Jerome Pangilinan, 22, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, while serving a search warrant on the 500 block of Coronado in Sierra Vista.
SVPD opened an investigation in August after receiving a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cybertip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The cybertip identified email address, phone numbers and online storage accounts associated with Pangilinan. The electronic service provided reported to the NCMEC that a storage account used by Pangilinan contained child sexual abuse material.
SVPD detectives and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations served the warrant on a residence as part of the investigation. The officers recovered related evidence from the residence. Pangilinan was arrested without incident.
Pangilinan was booked into the Cochise County Jail on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on $500,000 bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact SVPD Det. Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone