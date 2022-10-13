Jerome Pangilinan

The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after receiving information that child sexual abuse material was transferred online using a Sierra Vista area internet protocol (IP) address.

SVPD detectives arrested Jerome Pangilinan, 22, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, while serving a search warrant on the 500 block of Coronado in Sierra Vista.

