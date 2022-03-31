The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after receiving information that illicit images were transferred online via a Sierra Vista area internet protocol address.
SVPD detectives arrested Sierra Vista resident Mark Snyder-Stonebraker,73, on Wednesday, March 30, after serving a search warrant at a residence in the 3700 block of Choctaw Drive.
SVPD opened the investigation in February after receiving a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The CyberTip identified an IP address associated with Snyder-Stonebraker that was used in November 2021 to connect to an online file storage account also associated with Snyder-Stonebraker. The storage account was reported to contain illicit child images.
SVPD detectives and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations served a warrant on a residence on Choctaw Drive. They recovered related evidence from the residence and Snyder-Stonebraker.
Snyder-Stonebraker was booked into the Cochise County Jail on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held without bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.