SIERRA VISTA — Police are investigating a man who approached protesters at a bustling intersection, heckled them, then swatted a cell phone from the hand of an individual shooting video of the incident last weekend.
The row occurred Saturday afternoon at the intersection of State highways 90 and 92, where a group of women were standing on the corner in front of the Chili's restaurant on the sidewalk. They were holding signs and chanting to passersby.
The women were protesting the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on May 25, at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer. Chauvin and three other Minneapolis officers responded to a call at a deli after an employee of the eatery accused Floyd of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.
For the last week, fiery and violent protests have erupted across the country in major cities and small towns, with plenty of destruction left in their wake.
On a video posted on coolfmonline.com's Facebook page by Todd Van Ryen, an older man is seen walking toward the group. He asks them what they're doing.
One of the women answers: "We are peacefully protesting."
The man then starts walking away and says, "It's just stupid."
But then he turns his attention to Van Ryen and yells: "And you, what are you? Huh?"
The heckler advances on the Van Ryen, getting close to his face, the video shows. Van Ryen extends his arm and pushes the man back. The heckler then swipes at the his cell phone, knocking it to the ground and prompting the screen to go blank.
Sierra Vista Police Corporal Scott Borgstadt said the issue is under investigation. While no assault complaint was filed with police by Van Ryen investigators who became aware of the tussle reached out to him, Borgstadt said.
"We're on the phone with him right now and asking him whether he wants to file charges," Borgstadt said.
Other protests around the city meanwhile, have been calm, Borgstadt said. There have been demonstrations in the area of Lowe's Home Improvement store and Walmart, as well as outside the Target.
On Sunday afternoon, amid all the lootings and arsons occurring across the U.S., as well as in Phoenix and Tucson, Governor Doug Ducey instituted a statewide curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The curfew, which expires on June 7, does not apply to anyone who is traveling to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend or animal; patronizing or operating private businesses; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; and travel for any of the above services.
In addition, law enforcement, emergency response personnel, the National Guard, and credentialed members of the media are exempted from the order.
Borgstadt said police will not stop anyone who is walking down a sidewalk after 8 p.m.
"We have voluntary contacts with people all the time," he said. "But if we just see someone walking (on the sidewalk) we're not going to stop just because it's after curfew."
That also applies to any groups that are protesting. Borgstadt said officers will stop and inform protesters of the curfew and city guidelines. If the demonstration is peaceful, participants will be allowed to continue.
"If it turns violent, we'll be making arrests," Borgstadt said.
Cochise County Sheriff Office said on its Facebook page it would not be arresting people for conducting normal business.
"Sheriff (Mark) Dannels is advising that Cochise County residents will continue to go about ￼￼￼their daily activities, and businesses will remain open during this time," the statement said.
"The emergency declaration is specific to unlawful gatherings and assemblies and the curfew will be a tool utilized by local law-enforcement and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in the event of anyone attempting to create distractions and/ or engage in criminal activity.￼￼
"Sheriff Dannels is encouraged by the quality and caliber of people we have living in our communities and we appreciate all of your assistance and getting through this difficult time."