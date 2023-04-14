SIERRA VISTA — Even for mermaids and acrobats defying gravity, the show must go on.
And for Splash Cirkus, which has entertained thousands under the big top around the world and was scheduled to open April 13 for a two-week run at The Mall at Sierra Vista hours before its opening night was abruptly canceled, its show will still go on.
The fifth generation of circus artists — which is making its first U.S. tour — said it will announce a new date when it finally debuts its aquatic show at the mall as soon as details are ironed out. Its opening night was suddenly called off due to what the troupe’s organizers have called “management reasons.”
It has been booked at the mall from April 13-30.
Amauri Da Silva, Splash Cirkus’ vice president, said the troupe signed a formal agreement with the mall to perform at the south end of the mall's parking area between Wells Fargo Bank and the former Sears building and had staked its tent last week on the grassy area fronting the parking lot near State Route 92.
That’s when a major problem developed.
During negotiations for leasing the area, mall management neglected to tell Da Silva that the property where Spash Cirkus was set up to perform had been sold in February. The new owner wanted the troupe to vacate the property and called Sierra Vista police officers to the location.
Da Silva said the circus was given two days to pack up and leave the site.
With a two-week engagement booked at the mall — advanced flyers and paid advertisements were already announcing the show, some of which is performed in 100,000 liters of water — Da Silva and Splash Cirkus were left scrambling.
“At the request of the circus, the city issued a Temporary Use Permit this morning on the condition that the circus was on The Mall at Sierra Vista’s property,” said city Public Information Officer Adam Curtis. “The agreement provided to the city showed it was the mall’s property and the Cochise County assessor’s site also reflected that.
“Subsequently the actual current property owner called the police to report that the circus was staged on their property without permission. The property was recently purchased from the mall. City staff verified with the county recorder that the property transfer has been recorded but had not yet been updated on the assessor’s site. SVPD then notified the circus of these circumstances.”
Mall management and Splash Cirkus were able to come up with a new location in the mall parking lot on a patch of land fronting Avenida Cochise between The Home Depot and the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Calle Pequeno.
The troupe’s workers started dismantling its peaked tent April 14 and will begin reassembling it this weekend. They hope to open the tent doors sometime next week following a formal announcement.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone