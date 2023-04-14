SIERRA VISTA — Even for mermaids and acrobats defying gravity, the show must go on.

And for Splash Cirkus, which has entertained thousands under the big top around the world and was scheduled to open April 13 for a two-week run at The Mall at Sierra Vista hours before its opening night was abruptly canceled, its show will still go on.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?