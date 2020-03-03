SIERRA VISTA — If you’re interested in seeing a change on Fry Boulevard on the West End, then you’re invited to give your opinion Wednesday afternoon to city officials and planners at two open houses.
Both sessions will be held at the Sierra Inn and Suites, 391 E. Fry Blvd. The first meeting is between 1 and 3 p.m., and the second between 5 and 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to drop in any time during either open house.
The concepts that will be on display center on the redesign of Fry between North Garden Avenue and Seventh Street, and of North Garden Avenue from Fry to Buffalo Soldier Trail. The plan is to incorporate the “complete streets” approach, city officials say, which means streets that “accommodate bicycles and pedestrians, in addition to automobiles, and provide public-friendly amenities to enhance the business district.”