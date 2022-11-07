SIERRA VISTA — Bob Strain knew how to get things done.
An extraordinary consensus builder with tremendous vision, Strain knew how to take a growing community by the hand and guide it toward a vibrant future with leadership that paralleled the arc of a shooting star.
He was a guiding light who envisioned a city 20 miles north of the Mexican border that would become prosperous and economically strong, a place that could serve as a model city as well as a place to call home.
He also knew how to treat everyone he met during his tenure as Sierra Vista mayor and 11-year stint as city councilman with grace and dignity.
Strain, a retired Air Force colonel who was honored as the 2014 Greater Sierra Vista Veteran of the Year and lauded for his decade-long role as chair of the Upper San Pedro Partnership Advisory, died Oct. 29 at Canyon Vista Medical Center. He was 89.
He achieved so much as Sierra Vista’s public servant, from opening the Environmental Operations Park, the Cove aquatic center, establishing new water conservation codes and creating a highly successful toilet rebate program to eliminate older toilets that waste water.
That was just the tip of the iceberg.
Yet he rarely took personal credit for what the city accomplished during his reign as mayor. That was simply not how Bob Strain operated; it was always about collaboration and working together as one unified team.
“None of this could have been done without a terrifically supportive council and staff who were working together on items of common interest,” Strain said when he announced he wouldn’t seek another term as mayor. “The citizens of Sierra Vista have also played a major role in these accomplishments. I’m fortunate to have had the community support to do a lot of the things we’ve done.”
After ending his longtime role as chair of the Upper San Pedro Partnership Advisory Committee, Strain was lauded by numerous committee members for his work as a consensus builder.
“His style of leadership has kept us together all these years,” former Cochise County Supervisor Pat Call told the Herald/Review in 2015.
“We lost a great man early Saturday morning,” said Rachel Gray, the city’s mayor pro tem. Strain served as her mentor during her early years as a city councilwoman.
“A man who has touched the lives of so many, not just in Sierra Vista, but around the world,” Gray said. “Bob Strain was an amazing man who loved Sierra Vista fiercely. He took an active part in improving our great city. And he took an active role in creating a legacy that would impact Sierra Vistans forever.”
But it was his unassuming role as a teacher that has stayed with Gray more than anything.
“He taught me how to be a better statesman,” she added. “He taught me how to treat everyone with grace and dignity. He taught me how to be firm but also kind … he taught me how to master them just by watching him. And observing him while he made every single person that he spoke with feel like they were the most important person in the room.
“I will never forget the lessons he taught me. I will never stop striving to be the kind of person that Bob would be proud to call a friend. He will forever be missed.”
When he was honored as Veteran of the Year in 2014, Stuart Carter, chairman of the Greater Sierra Vista United Veterans Council, said Strain’s time in office was significant in keeping Sierra Vista a vibrant and prosperous community. His legacy, added Carter, is that Sierra Vista remains a great place for people of all backgrounds to live and enjoy life.
President of the Huachuca 50 Dr. Randy Groth, who served with Strain on the Sierra Vista Economic Development Foundation in 1992, remembered him as a friend, a confidant and a mentor.
“To me, he was Sierra Vista’s Carey Grant … tall, dark, handsome, intelligent, charismatic, funny, debonair, light-hearted and had a great sense of humor,” recalled Groth. “What is more, he was the only Air Force guy that I ever met that did not play golf … how refreshing was that?
“His accomplishments were varied and many, and everyone had the greatest respect for him. He was indeed everything I wanted to be. I will miss him.”
Groth’s sentiments were shared by longtime city manager Charles Potucek.
“For me, Bob’s leadership led to two major lasting impacts on the community,” said Potucek. “First involved the implementation of the council’s highly successful strategic planning process. This brought about a number of the community improvements seen throughout the city as well as increased accountability in staff performance and financial responsibility.
“Second involved his leadership in our area’s water issues starting as the first chairman of the Upper San Pedro Partnership Advisory Committee. This work continues to this day, culminating recently in our groundbreaking memorandum of understanding with Fort Huachuca, the Bureau of Land Management and Cochise County supporting the bureau’s resource management plan.
“Above all, Bob was a fair-minded leader who listened to all points of view, always tried to find constructive compromise when disputes arose but was firm when necessary. He always offered wise advice to me when I brought difficult situations to his attention. He and (his wife) Jane selflessly gave their time and talents to the community, which she continues to this day.
“We will all miss Bob, but his legacy will last long into Sierra Vista’s future.”
Strain — who spent literally thousands of hours on scores of organizations — knew how to keep an even keel in his leadership roles. Even during difficult and trying times, his leadership led the council with a rational approach that sought consensus and built strong relationships the city had with other governmental agencies throughout Cochise County.
Gary Bell, a U.S. Army retiree who maintained a 30-year friendship with Strain, recalled Strain’s early involvement with city government back in 2001.
“Bob approached civic activities in the same way as he had approached private business: Dedicated, resourceful and engaged,” said Bell. “Sometime later, Bob contacted me and said he needed my help. My feelings were if Bob Strain asks, my answer would always be yes because whatever Bob did, he did with full commitment and with total integrity.”
For the next several years Bell served as a representative to the Citizens Advisory Council and reported to the Sierra Vista City Council.
“Bob Strain was a friend, a colleague, a boss, an employee, a patriot, a dedicated civic servant, and all-around good guy,” he added. “I will miss him.”
So will dozens of others.
“Bob Strain was a kind and generous man,” remembered Sheila DeVoe Heidman, who was president of the Sierra Vista Economic Development Foundation in 2008 and served on the board of the Cochise College Foundation. “He genuinely loved his country and his community. As part of Bob’s campaign team when he ran for city council and then mayor, I sometimes accompanied Bob when campaigning door-to-door. Because he wanted to chat with everyone, going door to door was a very time-consuming process and progress was slow.
“After being elected and even after his retirement, Bob continued to always look forward to meeting with community folks to get their input and opinions on city issues. He will be missed.”
Strain also understood the importance of education to the community and quickly became involved.
“Bob Strain was a great supporter of his community; in no place did that show more than in his relationship with his community college,” said Cochise College president Dr. J.D. Rottweiler. “We often spoke about the role of a community college in Sierra Vista while he served as mayor. During his time as mayor, the Sierra Vista campus experienced a significant transformation in facilities, services and enrollment. The Sierra Vista campus is today part of what he envisioned for his community.
“Bob selflessly dedicated himself to Cochise College as a faculty member, volunteer and foundation board member. His support for local students through the Bob and Jane Strain Scholarship has changed the lives of many. The sympathy of the entire Cochise College Governing and Foundation Boards, administration, faculty and staff is with Bob’s wife, Jane, their family and many friends.”
Executive Director Denise Hoyos echoed Rottweiler’s sentiments.
“Bob demonstrated his commitment to education through more than 20 years of engagement with Cochise College as a faculty member, foundation volunteer and general supporter. Asking him to serve on the foundation board of directors made complete sense, and we are grateful for the joy, wisdom, moral support and connections he shared while he was serving.”
Former mayor Tom Hessler not only remembered Strain’s contributions, but how engaging he was as a city councilman.
“I had the pleasure of serving with Bob Strain on the Sierra Vista City Council for many years,” recalled Hessler. “As a council member, Bob was outstanding — always taking an active part in all aspects of our government. With the agreement of the council, I appointed Bob our mayor pro tem, where he served until being elected as mayor. His community contributions included active membership in the Huachuca 50, Sierra Vista Economic Development Foundation and the Upper San Pedro Partnership.
“In recognition of the many great accomplishments during his lifetime, he was inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame, Class of 2012. He was selected by the Greater Sierra Vista United Veterans Council as its 2014 Veteran of the Year. Bob was also selected by the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona in 2018 to be honored on the Veterans Wall in the Canyon Vista Medical Center.”
Among his many lasting accomplishments, Strain was a key participant on the Upper San Pedro Partnership, a consortium of local, state and federal organizations to ensure adequate long-term groundwater supply for residents and the Upper San Pedro River. He was also on the organizing board for a local water district, tirelessly talked with legislators in Phoenix to try to protect the community’s interests, and established a strong relationship with Fort Huachuca.
Amidst all the accolades and tributes he received during his lifetime, perhaps it is only fitting that it was Strain himself who said it best when about the Sierra Vista helped put in the map.
“… 20 years from now somebody will look back on and find that the people of 2010 were looking at establishing a community that was environmentally solid, that continued to support the presence of Fort Huachuca, our primary employer, and to support the quality of life of our residents,” Strain told the Herald/Review in August 2015 when he announced he would not seek a second term as mayor.
Strain — who laid the groundwork for a community he envisioned would be as close to a gem as a city could possibly become — accomplished that and so much more.