Frieda Thurling participates in Wednesday’s Days of Remembrance ceremony in the Greely Hall Auditorium on Fort Huachuca. Thurling lost 50 family members who were murdered during the Holocaust. The U.S. Congress established Days of Remembrance to memorialize the millions of Jews and other groups that were murdered by Nazis during World War II.
Outreach Director at Chabad Tucson, Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin, addresses attendees at Wednesday’s Days of Remembrance observation on Fort Huachuca. Ceitlin spoke of Irena Sendler, who was born in Poland in 1910. Sendler performed several heroic deeds during World War II, including smuggling 2,500 Jewish children to safety.
Frieda Thurling, left, and Renee Farkas chat prior to Wednesday’s Days of Remembrance observation as they stand next to nine Yahrzeit memorial candles which will be lit as a tribute to those who were killed in the Holocaust. Farkas’ father, Jack Farkas, was a Holocaust survivor. Jack Farkas took part in many Days of Remembrance ceremonies as he spoke to attendees about the Holocaust.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Wednesday at the Greely Hall Auditorium on Fort Huachuca, a somber program was held in recognition of the Holocaust. Those who lost family and friends during World War II, along with others, took the time to look back in recognition.
