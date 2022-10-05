SIERRA VISTA — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego traveled to Nogales and Sierra Vista. Gallego was accompanied by U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick’s staff, who were there to help facilitate meetings and speak with constituents.

In Nogales, Gallego visited the Mariposa Port of Entry to look at how Customs and Border Patrol plans to modernize the port with funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

