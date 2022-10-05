SIERRA VISTA — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego traveled to Nogales and Sierra Vista. Gallego was accompanied by U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick’s staff, who were there to help facilitate meetings and speak with constituents.
In Nogales, Gallego visited the Mariposa Port of Entry to look at how Customs and Border Patrol plans to modernize the port with funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
In Sierra Vista, Gallego hosted a veterans roundtable and met with Sierra Vista Public Works Director Sharon Flissar and Cochise County Environmental Projects Coordinator Mark Apel.
During the veterans roundtable, Gallego wanted to focus on the PACT act, which expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
“It’s been a big labor of love for all of us to get through,” Gallego said.
Gallego said the representatives from veterans groups present at the meeting wanted to talk about the ongoing issues veterans were having accessing services from the Department of Veterans Affairs. They were concerned with the fact that many veterans were struggling to prove their veteran status with the VA in order to access benefits. They said that this was a particularly big problem with homeless veterans.
Gallego said that he would return to Washington, D.C., to look for solutions to these problems.
Gallego also met with leading water authorities in Sierra Vista to discuss water conservation in Southern Arizona.
“We’re in the middle of a drought, we’re clearly feeling the effects of it, it’s going to affect our economy if we don't figure out a way to be more sustainable and start conserving more water,” said Gallego.
Gallego expressed excitement over the $4 billion set aside for drought relief in the Inflation Reduction Act and said we need to learn more and do more to conserve water. He called on farmers to work with regulators to conserve more water.
Gallego also addressed the upcoming decision expected from the Secretary of Interior that will determine what cuts are to be made to states’ usage of Colorado River water. He emphasized that California needed to take more conservation measures and that Arizona cannot take any more reduction to its Colorado River usage.
“If there have to be any hits to the Colorado River states, California should take that hit because they have not particularly done anything in terms of their water conservation,” said Gallego.
