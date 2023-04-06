SIERRA VISTA — When the new Roadrunner Park in the city’s southwest side is completed, it will become another crown jewel in the city’s stunning park system.
But it’s going to take a while.
Two years after the city purchased 15 acres valued at $366,000 from the Sierra Vista Unified School District for Roadrunner Park at the corner of St. Andrews Drive and Canyon de Flores, the 28-acre site is still several years away from becoming the city’s 26th park.
The city had owned approximately 12 acres in the proposed site for years.
When it breaks ground, the proposed park — which parallels the preexisting Garden Canyon Linear Park — will have a footprint design similar to one of the city’s two regional parks, Tompkins Park and Len Roberts Park, with walking paths, playgrounds, ramadas and basketball courts.
Originally, plans for a joint-community park between the city and the school district were in the works, but the district eventually decided against the undertaking.
That meant that public input survey, design phase and construction of the park — along with seeking funding options — would solely fall into the city’s lap.
Assistant city manager Victoria Yarbrough told the Herald/Review in July 2021 that the estimated budget for the park including land purchase and construction was $1.2 million, with the funding still to be determined.
“We’re definitely in the design process now, which makes it grant-ready,” said city Public Information Officer Adam Curtis. “There’s a lot of moving parts to this, but we’re not even close to being ready. Maybe two to three years out, subject to funding availability. But we’ve always been aggressive in applying for and getting grants.”
Following a public comment process, Curtis said the city received an overwhelming amount of response for the Roadrunner Park, most of which was positive input.
“It was the most public input I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” said Curtis. “There were 1,266 responses with a lot of positivity. We're happy to see that kind of public input, especially for an underserved part of the city (for the planned site of the park). It will be an equivalent to Tompkins Park when it’s completed after funding is secured.
“These things take time, but we’ll get there.”
