This is an exciting week for two Sierra Vista rock hounds. They get to visit the holy grail of gem and mineral shows: The 2022 Tucson Gem and Mineral Show.
“We go a week straight, every day,” Harold Behrens said. He’s one of the owners of A to Z Minerals and Rock Shop on Fry Boulevard.
Why so often?
“We’re buyers, we’re going to Tucson to buy,” he said. “This is where we get most of our stock for the year.”
They don’t seem to mind the drive. That hour and 15 minutes of one-way highway time might dampen the enthusiasm of many would-be visitors. It’s just so much fun to go.
“We look forward to it every year,” Behrens said. “So does everybody else! A lot of the rock hounds who don’t have the money to buy, they don’t buy, they just find. True collectors will go every year because every year they come up with a different thing. So everybody waits with bated breath to find out what the new mining find is from whatever part of the world they mined it in.”
“This year the theme in Tucson is fluorescent minerals,” said Terry Kloke, the other owner of A to Z. This week they hope to dig up some good buys of fairly spectacular stuff, but are always mindful that since it’s for their shop, there will be a markup.
“We’re looking for a good deal, like everybody else,” Kloke said.
The pair have their own favorite things, of course, but in their pocket is a list of customer requests. Among customers’ favorites is anything shiny, according to Kloke, such as amethyst, rose quartz or quartz crystals.
Behrens’ fave?
“I like the amethyst,” he said, “the larger the better, whatever I can afford.”
Kloke’s taste is a bit more exotic.
“I like azurite and wulfenite,” he said. “People don’t know this but wulfenite is Arizona’s state mineral.” Azurite is a deep, lovely blue-green color and wulfenite is an interesting orange color.
They are also on the hunt for something rare: a bit of moldavite.
“Moldavite fell to Earth, too (like meteorites),” Kloke said. “It’s greenish and it’s only from the Czech Republic in a 40-square-mile area. It’s very rare but it has a lot of cool metaphysical stuff.”
“It’s like a green glass, but you have got to be careful,” Behrens added. “You have to buy it from a reputable dealer because there are a lot of counterfeits.”
For anyone making the trek to the show, Kloke and Behrens have some advice. First, they agree, go on the first day a show opens for the best selection. Second, if possible go on a weekday. Weekends are packed. Then, “bring lots of money,” Behrens said. “Always bring twice what you think you’re going to spend because you will spend it all.”
Last: “It’s pretty crazy; you pretty much have to have a plan,” Kloke said. “If you’re going for the first time, it can be pretty overwhelming. The Tucson show has more than 3,000 vendors, and they’re spread out all over the city. In comparison, Munich is the second largest show in the world, and they only have 800 vendors."
“It’s vast,” Kloke said. “Maybe pick a site, and go there instead of trying to go to them all.”
“When people come into the store and they ask us and they don’t have a wholesale license, I tell them to go to 22nd Street,” Behrens said. “That’s open to the public ... It’s a series of big tents, and they have everything in there.”