Two local Rotary Clubs were at Lori's Place on Saturday working on various projects. The Sierra Vista Sunrise Rotary Club was working on new kitchen equipment, while the SV South Rotary Club erected a shade canopy outside.
Two local Rotary Clubs were at Lori's Place on Saturday working on various projects. The Sierra Vista Sunrise Rotary Club was working on new kitchen equipment, while the SV South Rotary Club erected a shade canopy outside.
Copyright © 2001- • Herald/Review Media • 102 S Fab Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The HERALD/REVIEW MEDIA is owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription