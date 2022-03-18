The Rotary Club of Sierra Vista held its weekly meeting on March 14,. The meeting was dedicated to St. Patrick's Day, with resident Irishman Jerry Regan wearing a completely green ensemble, including a green top hat.
President Ken Stickler started the meeting with an Irish joke, which set the tone for the day.
We were entertained by Brianna Collins, who was accompanied for today's lunch by her mother, Spring Collins. Brianna is a senior at Buena, and competes in Scottish/Irish dance events. She had previously presented a Rotary 4-Way test speech to the club, which was very well received.
She studies and practices the dances by attending dance classes in Tucson weekends. Brianna demonstrated a number of dances accompanied by the music she brought. She very energetically danced the "Highland Fling" and an Irish dance called "The Angry Washer Woman," which required many vigorous arm movements as well as the fast and complicated steps.
Brianna also came wearing an Irish costume, which set off her dance routines.
After completing the dances, she told the club interesting facts about the dances and the history of some of them. It was a very informative and entertaining discussion. She explained that Scottish/Irish dances are popular all over the world and competitions are held in Canada, Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom, as well as in America.
Brianna will, we are sure, be very successful in her future studies as well as future dance competitions.
Because March 14 was Pi (Pie) Day, two of the members baked a variety of pies which were served as dessert. Many thanks to Nancy Fusco and Candyce Pardee for their kindness in bringing these pies to the club.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Regan offered all club members who wished to partake a wee dram of an adult Irish beverage.
The Rotary Club of Sierra Vista meets each Monday at 11:45 a.m. at the Tandem Restaurant, located in the Windemere Hotel.