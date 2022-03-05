The Rotary International humanitarian organization is donating funds to create what are known as shelter boxes to provide housing for refugees fleeing the Russia-Ukraine war.
The shelter boxes can provide for families of up to six people. It includes features such as tents, water purifiers and cooking utensils.
Rotary International consists of business and professional citizens of all ages throughout the world. There are 36,000 clubs in more than 200 countries. Henrietta "Hank" Huisking, district governor of Rotary District 5500 and Rotarian of the Sierra Vista Sunrise Club, oversees 50 clubs with Rotary International and is working on providing assistance for those who have been affected by the Russian invasion.
Huisking said there are Rotary Clubs in Ukraine and other countries refugees are fleeing to, such as Romania, Poland and Moldova.
“What we are trying to do is make sure that those people are taken care of, their humanitarian needs, because we’re not political or religious,” she said.
There is a program called the disaster relief fund, which sends money directly to Ukraine and the refugees in the surrounding countries.
Anyone who is interested in making a donation does not have to be a Rotarian to help provide assistance or donations.
“The help will go where it’s really supposed to go,” she said.