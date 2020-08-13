SIERRA VISTA — Residents who for years have been living in recreational vehicles at a mobile home park are being told by the city that it's time to hit the road.
After receiving a complaint about the RVs from another resident, Sierra Vista code enforcement officials fired off letters on July 24 informing the RV dwellers at Cloud Nine Mobile Home Park that their residences are in violation because their community is zoned only for mobile homes. The missive said the residents had 30 days to comply.
"It has come to the city's attention that there is currently a recreational vehicle being used for living accommodations on this property," the letter signed by code enforcement officer Jessica Vannoy says. "Your property is currently zoned Manufactured Home residence...Therefore, the use of an RV for housing is a violation of the Development Code."
The problem is, one of the RV residents who owns the land where her RV sits can't afford to move, and the others are tenants whose landlord refuses to evict them.
"I would be homeless if I had to move," said longtime resident and property owner Amanda Root. "I don't even have the money to move the RV."
Root has owned her plot of land at the Cloud Nine Mobile Home Park off Highway 90 since 1997. She originally placed a double-wide, manufactured house on the property. But in August 2016, the residence burned down and she lost everything.
A friend purchased an RV for her a year later and she's been living in it since, with no complaints or notices from the city. Root's property at the Cloud Nine Mobile Home Park features a wooden privacy fence around the RV and a well-manicured and decorated oasis inside that includes a garden, walkways and flowers galore.
"This is my litte paradise," Root said. "I'm not disturbing anybody."
Her neighbors Georgia and Randy Montgomery live in an RV a few blocks away and they too keep it pristine, said their landlord Al Parrish.
"I'm not evicting them," Parrish said Wednesday.
Georgie Montgomery said Wednesday that she and her husband have been in their RV for six years.
"We don't want to leave," she said.
Ken Froiland, a friend of Root's and the Montgomeries, and a 40-year-resident of the mobile home park, said he supports the RV dwellers because their properties are well-kept and nicer than other residents who are in compliance, but whose homes are rundown.
"Why doesn't the city go after the mobile homes that are eyesores like the lovely ones across the street from me that have no doors and broken windows?" Froiland said. "That's not safe."
A drive through the Cloud Nine Mobile Home Park revealed several rundown and abandoned mobile homes with broken windows and missing doors. Some had overgrown grass or weeds ringing their properties.
Sierra Vista Community Development Director Matt McLachlan, whose department oversees Code Enforcement, conceded that the city had not checked on Cloud Nine for a while.
"This city has not conducted proactive code enforcement inspections in Cloud 9 Estates in recent years," McLachlan said in an email Wednesday. "Any code enforcement actions have resulted from responses to resident complaints."
“There was a period of time that we conducted sweeps across the city on a grid basis, because we had the capacity to do so," Mclachlan added. "In the last two to three years, our proactive inspections have been focused on the major roadways/highly visible areas of the city or in the vicinity of a resident complaint. It’s not uncommon for someone we come in contact with to point out similar violations in their neighborhood, which we follow up on.”
McLachlan said one of the reasons the city's proactive code enforcement actions are not as prevalent is because of manpower. He said the city has fluctuated between one and two code enforcement officers over the last few years and currently, there are two.
He added that the city is willing to work with the RV owners/tenants and has given them an additional 60 days to comply.
"The letter sent by the City was preliminary notification of the violations," McLachlan said in an email. "Any eviction notice would come from the property owner — not the City. Our goal is to work with the property owners on establishing a reasonable plan and timeline for achieving compliance."
In response to Froiland's comments, McLachlan said the same person who complained about the RVs also complained about the abandoned and unsightly mobile homes in the area. McLachlan said the city is working with owners of those properties to get them to either demolish or improve the structures.
If the RV residents don't remove the vehicles, they could end up in the city's magistrate court, McLachlan said.
But Root and the Montgomeries are not fighting City Hall alone. Their plight has come to the attention of the Institute for Justice, an Arlington, Virginia-based non-profit whose attorneys litigate on behalf of individuals whose homes or businesses are threatened by a government agency.
Attorney Paul Avelar, who runs the organization's Arizona office, held a press conference in front of Root's RV on Wednesday afternoon. Avelar was flanked by Root, Georgia and Randy Montgomery and about a dozen supporters.
In a letter he and another attorney sent to the city this past week, Avelar stated: "The City’s actions are likely unconstitutional and violate the property owners’ and tenants’ substantive due process rights. The City can only enforce zoning ordinances that have a legitimate government interest. But the City cannot have any legitimate interest in enforcing an ordinance that it has ignored for years."
"The City has allowed multiple people to live in RVs in the Manufactured Home Residence district; it cannot now suddenly change its mind. In addition, the City has already conceded that these RVs have no health or safety problem but are simply located in the wrong spot. This is not a sufficient justification for kicking people off of their property."
At the press conference, Avelar also said the city is in violation of the "procedural rights" of the RV owners because they haven't afforded them the opportunity to appear at a hearing to discuss the situation.
"They're being told they have to leave properties that they've lived in for years," Avelar said. "Sierra Vista needs to do the right thing. Let people live where they've always lived."