Sierra Vista residents are invited to serve on one of the city’s citizen commissions that assist the City Council in particular areas of interest.

Each commission has a unique focus area to include transportation, neighborhoods, tourism, disability issues and more. The commissions make recommendations to the City Council on the city’s General Plan process, its strategic planning goals and initiatives, and other major projects or initiatives tied to each commission’s focus area. Commission members apply for two-year terms and their appointments are approved by the City Council.

