Sierra Vista residents are invited to serve on one of the city’s citizen commissions that assist the City Council in particular areas of interest.
Each commission has a unique focus area to include transportation, neighborhoods, tourism, disability issues and more. The commissions make recommendations to the City Council on the city’s General Plan process, its strategic planning goals and initiatives, and other major projects or initiatives tied to each commission’s focus area. Commission members apply for two-year terms and their appointments are approved by the City Council.
To serve as a full voting member of a board or commission, a person must be a resident in the Sierra Vista postal boundaries or, for certain boards and commissions, within the city limits. Many commissions also welcome associate members who can participate in meetings and activities without casting formal votes. There is no residency requirement for associate members.
To learn more about particular commissions and available seats, head to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and click on “Commissions” under the “Government” tab.
Applications are available online or at City Hall. For information, contact City Clerk Jill Adams at 520-458-3315 or email Jill.Adams@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone