SIERRA VISTA — With owner turn-ins outpacing adoptions, the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is extending its adoption upon donation special for dogs through Saturday, Sept. 16, to free up much-needed space.
“We’re in a really tight spot as we have numerous owner turn-ins for dogs scheduled in the coming weeks and we’ve exhausted the options we typically turn to when we hit capacity,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said.
The shelter works with other organizations to help board pets and aids pet owners in difficult circumstances who may otherwise need to turn in their dogs.
During the adoption upon donation special, residents can adopt dogs for any donation of at least $5 in value, whether it’s in dollars or pet supplies. The donation is in place of the dog adoption fee, which is typically $75. Sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city pet license, and a microchip implant are all included.
Despite staff’s best efforts and the recent announcement of the adoption upon donation special, the shelter has not seen the number of adoptions it needs to be able to house all the dogs scheduled to be turned in.
“If you or someone you know has been considering adopting a dog, please visit our shelter and come meet the many extraordinary dogs we have in our care that need a loving, forever home,” Garcia said.
In addition to monetary donations the shelter will accept the following supplies: Purina puppy chow, Purina cat chow, Purina dog chow, Purina kitten chow, canned dog and cat food, strong buckle collars, harnesses (all sizes), clay cat litter, peanut butter, cat toys, high-efficiency laundry soap/softener, towels/blankets, dog poop bags, bleach and dog toys.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. To contact the shelter call 520-458-4151.
