SIERRA VISTA — With owner turn-ins outpacing adoptions, the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is extending its adoption upon donation special for dogs through Saturday, Sept. 16, to free up much-needed space.

“We’re in a really tight spot as we have numerous owner turn-ins for dogs scheduled in the coming weeks and we’ve exhausted the options we typically turn to when we hit capacity,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said.

