SIERRA VISTA — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will be accepting donations in lieu of adoption fees for all dog adoptions throughout the month of August to free up needed space at the shelter.

During the Adoption Upon Donation special, Aug. 1-31, residents can adopt dogs for any donation of at least $5 in value, whether it’s in dollars or pet supplies. The donation is in place of the dog adoption fee, typically $75. Sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city pet license, and a microchip implant are included.

