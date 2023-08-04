SIERRA VISTA — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will be accepting donations in lieu of adoption fees for all dog adoptions throughout the month of August to free up needed space at the shelter.
During the Adoption Upon Donation special, Aug. 1-31, residents can adopt dogs for any donation of at least $5 in value, whether it’s in dollars or pet supplies. The donation is in place of the dog adoption fee, typically $75. Sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city pet license, and a microchip implant are included.
“The shelter has been taking in more dogs than it has been able to adopt out in recent months and we have an urgent need for adoptions,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said. “If you’re considering adopting, please take this opportunity to meet some of the many wonderful dogs in our care to see if one is right for you.”
In addition to monetary donations, the shelter will accept the following supplies: Purina puppy and dog chow, Purina cat and kitten chow, canned dog and cat food, strong buckle collars, harnesses, clay cat litter, peanut butter, cat toys, high-efficiency laundry soap/softener, towels/blankets, dog toys and poop bags and bleach.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. To contact the shelter, call 520-458-4151.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone