SIERRA VISTA — A Tucson woman who remains in the Cochise County jail on $35,000 bail after swallowing fentanyl and methamphetamine during her arrest last month on suspicion of shoplifting also is charged with endangering two minors younger than 15 by placing them in close contact with the dangerous drugs.
Katelyn Ashley Craig was taken into custody Aug. 27 by the Sierra Vista Police Department following a report of a shoplifting incident at Walmart. She is now charged with 15 felonies in connection with the same police response, including three Class 2 felonies for involving children in a drug offense.
The children do not appear to have suffered any physical injuries as a result of Craig’s actions, according to the criminal complaint filed by Deputy County Attorney Kristiana Guerrero.
Craig faces decades in prison if convicted at trial next year of all counts as charged by Guerrero. However, Craig will appear Sept. 20 in Early Resolution Court to see if the case can be quickly resolved through a plea agreement.
During the ERC hearing, Guerrero is expected to offer a plea deal to Craig and her attorney. Craig’s decision on whether to accept the deal will determine what happens next.
If the offer is accepted, Craig will move forward in the next few weeks to sentencing. If she rejects the deal, court rules give Guerrero the choice of taking the case to a preliminary hearing in Sierra Vista Justice Court or seeking a felony indictment from a Cochise County grand jury.
SVPD records show a 13-year-old found with Craig at the Walmart on Aug. 27 has been referred to Cochise County Juvenile Court in connection with the same incident. The age of the other child is not noted in public records other than as being younger than 15.
Public records show Craig is also the subject of an arrest warrant issued in June by the Tucson Municipal Court for failure to appear at a hearing on a criminal trespass charge. The same court also shows an outstanding warrant from April in a shoplifting case.
The Bullhead City Municipal Court lists Craig as the subject of a 2019 failure to appear warrant stemming from a disorderly conduct charge.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone