Katelyn Ashley Craig

SIERRA VISTA — A Tucson woman who remains in the Cochise County jail on $35,000 bail after swallowing fentanyl and methamphetamine during her arrest last month on suspicion of shoplifting also is charged with endangering  two minors younger than 15 by placing them in close contact with the dangerous drugs.

Katelyn Ashley Craig was taken into custody Aug. 27 by the Sierra Vista Police Department following a report of a shoplifting incident at Walmart. She is now charged with 15 felonies in connection with the same police response, including three Class 2 felonies for involving children in a drug offense.

