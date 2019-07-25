SIERRA VISTA — Four families living within a county enclave inside Sierra Vista officially became city residents Thursday evening when the City Council voted unanimously to annex their properties.
The four are inside the Village Meadows Ranch subdivision.
City Councilwoman Sarah Pacheco stated that she is "satisfied" the city followed its annexation policy to the letter during the process. Pacheco had mentioned the issue at the city council's work session on Tuesday, expressing some concern over a group of Village Meadow Ranch residents who showed up at the July 11 council meeting and stated they do not want to be annexed to Sierra Vista.
Some of those residents said they were concerned about the annexation process, claiming they heard the city had used “high pressure sales” techniques to push people; some also said they heard residents were asked to sign a form of intent to annex.
At that meeting Community Development Director Matt McLachlan denied any of that occurred. The July 11 meeting was the first part of the annexation process and council members voted unanimously then to continue to the next step toward annexation. The annexation becomes official 30 days after the approval, city officials said Thursday.
This is how the annexation policy works: If a resident reaches out to the city to request annexation the city will then talk to neighbors to determine if they too are interested. McLachlan said. The reason the city approached Village Meadows Ranch is because they received a request from residents in two households there. Once an individual or multiple property owners request annexation, the city gauges the interest of adjacent property owners. During that process, two additional properties in Village Meadows Ranch expressed an interest in being annexed, as well.
“An annexation requires the consent of the owners of at least one-half of the value of the real and personal property and more than one-half of the property owners in the territory to be annexed,” according to the resolution.
The annexation of Village Meadows Ranch differs significantly from the ongoing efforts the city has had involving Fry Townsite. City spokesman Adam Curtis called the annexation of Village Meadows Ranch, "a reactive annexation process."
"(That means) the city was approached by property owners interested in being annexed to the city." Curtis said. "With Fry it was a proactive effort where we wanted to pursue annexation of those county enclaves located in the Fry Townsite and then basically approached residents throughout that area to inform them of the potential benefits of annexation."
Curtis added that Fry Townsites is also a "much larger area" and included properties "that we didn't know were interested (in annexation) or not."
"We had to then explore whether those properties were interested in being annexed," Curtis said. "This one (Village Meadows Ranch) only included properties that wanted to be annexed."
in other council business, the panel unanimously approved lowering the tax rate from $0.1136 per $100 of assessed valuation to $0.1124. That means the owner of a house that's assessed at $100,000, will pay $11.24.