SIERRA VISTA — City Council members breezed through a presentation Tuesday of the tentative $85 million operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with the only concerns aimed at the state’s retirement system for police and fire personnel.
As part of the budget presentation by city staff, council members were informed that one of the key factors in developing the tentative budget was the “increase in PSPRS contributions.”
The retirement system, called the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), is the state’s retirement fund that the city and public safety employees must pay into for the retirement of law enforcement officers and firefighters.
The problem is, city officials said, the amount gets higher each year.
“We need to come up with a plan to strike it hard this time,” said Mayor Rick Mueller.
The mayor, sounding frustrated, suggested that city officials meet with the area’s state legislators to figure out if something can be done to slow the annual PSPRS increases.
A table in the tentative budget expenditures section shows that salaries account for 64 percent of the total personnel expense, while benefits — such as PSPRS, and others — account for the other 36 percent of personnel expense.
The chart shows that 15 percent of the benefits expenditures goes to public safety retirement. According to the table, $4.4 million was paid into the retirement fund in FY20, while this year’s amount is projected at $5.3 million, or 20 percent higher.
City Manager Chuck Potucek told council members that he was glad they were sitting down when they heard the amount.
Council members also were informed by Deputy City Manager Victoria Yarbrough that the effects of COVID-19 would linger for the next three or four years when it comes to state shared revenues to the city.
The tentative operating budget reflects cuts in spending in nearly every city department. Overall spending is down more than $1 million from last year, with the highest decreases to the public works division at $330,000, the budget shows.
The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
The spending cuts are necessary in order to balance the budget, and according to the budget presentation for the City Council prepared by interim budget officer Jen Osburn and Chief Financial Officer David Felix, the tentative FY2021 budget is a result of cuts the city began making six years ago before adopting the FY2014 budget.
“These measures included a hiring freeze, reorganizations, and a reduction in capital expenditures, which have continued in the years since. As a result, the FY21 budget reflects fiscal stability through conservative budgeting and ongoing efficiencies and reductions in operations and maintenance costs,” Osburn and Felix stated in their presentation.
In order for the budget to balance, revenues and expenditures must be the same.
According to Osburn and Felix’s tentative budget presentation, the city currently estimates raising $85,873,456 in FY21 through revenues.
The largest revenue generators are the city sales tax, state-shared revenue, and grants. These three categories comprise approximately 49 percent of the total revenue generated, Osburn and Felix’s presentation shows.
The city’s budgeted expenditures for FY2021 are the same as its projected revenues, and that represents just over $1.2 million less than FY20’s budget. According to Osburn and Felix, Sierra Vista’s budget overall decreased by 1.5% percent compared to FY20.
While Tuesday’s budget work session was open to the public, no community members were in attendance. Two other sessions were scheduled just in case council members did not finish their discussion, but those were canceled after the panel wrapped up their talks on Tuesday.
But more budget meetings are planned. The City Council must pass a resolution approving the tentative budget, and then another resolution approving the final one, city officials said. Here is a schedule for the next budget and property tax-related sessions:
June 25 – Resolution to approve the tentative budget
July 23 – Resolution to approve the final budget, Public Hearing on Property Tax
Aug. 13 – Resolution to adopt FY2020/2021 property tax levy