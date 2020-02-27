SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista City Council members swifty passed one ordinance and a handful of resolutions Thursday that ran the gamut from less zoning restrictions for private schools, to the designation of an entertainment district in a section of the West End.
The panel’s first order of business under new items included passing an ordinance that would relax zoning restrictions on private general education schools so that they can be located in the same areas of the city as public and charter schools.
The City Council also passed a resolution to enter into a grant agreement with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security.
The agreement calls for giving the Sierra Vista Police Department $60,794 for overtime and $9,046 for mileage from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security.
The grant program, Operation Stonegarden, is a collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement with U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
In a memo from Police Chief Adam Thrasher, the program is described as, “The program provides funding to s upport joint efforts to secure the United States’ borders along routes of ingress from international borders to include travel corridors in states bordering Mexico and Canada, as well as states and territories with international water borders.”
Entering into the grant agreement with the Arizona Department of Homeland Security is done annually, and Sierra Vista has been a collaborator in the program for several years, police officials said Thursday.
Councilmembers also passed resolutions concerning an intergovernmental agreement with Huachuca City that establishes intercity bus route services, and a resolution that amends an intergovernmental agreement with the Sierra Vista Unified School District that allows the city to also operate the Rothery Gymnasium.
The city already operates other sports facilities at the Rothery Sports Complex.
Finally, the council approved designating an entertainment district that will stretch just over one quarter of a square mile in the West End.
The boundaries include north and south of Fry Boulevard, west of Seventh Street and along both sides of North Garden Avenue, city officials said.
The purpose of designating an entertainment district is to assist the revitalization of the West End.
City officials hope the designation could help boost the West End by attracting new businesses, such as restaurants, bars, galleries, theatres, etc.