SIERRA VISTA — Following a question-and-answer debate at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts Sept. 22, voters will have their work cut out for them when they cast their ballots Nov. 8 for a new mayor and three city council members who will shape the direction of a growing Sierra Vista for the next four years.

All candidates — four running for city council and three for mayor — fielded questions from moderators Herald/Review Publisher Jennifer Sorenson and Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Melany Edwards-Barton ranging from ways to improve the city, attracting new businesses and solving pressing issues coupled with economic growth.

Tags