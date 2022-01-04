SIERRA VISTA — The city of Sierra Vista delivered a press release in December listing the area as the third most affordable housing market in the nation for population centers fewer than 500,000.
This encompasses the entire Metropolitan Statistical Area for the Sierra Vista-Douglas area in Cochise County.
The Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index and the National Association of Homebuilders created the data report and examined the third quarter of statistical date for 2021.
City of Sierra Vista Economic Development Manager Tony Boone said better than average salaries and more affordable housing are factors in placing Sierra Vista in a good position.
“The reason we (the city) looked at it and actually sent out the press release is because affordable housing has become more of an issue,” Boone said.
He said there is a correlation between the expense of houses and availability of workforce.
“If people can’t afford to live in your community, how do you bring in new people to fill out your workforce requirements?” he said.
Boone said from an economic perspective, having affordable homes across the Sierra Vista-Douglas MSA puts the area in a unique position across Arizona and the nation.
“Clearly, the Phoenix metro draws a lot of national attention,” he said.
Boone said by identifying a great location to live that is affordable, the city would be able to draw additional business owners, residents or teleworkers.
He added there was another report regarding employment and salaries stating the Sierra Vista area beat the national record by coming ahead of Maricopa and Pima counties. In the city’s press release, the median income for the average family in the Sierra Vista-Douglas MSA listed was $66,900.
“If your salaries grow, and your housing is more affordable, it’s a more likely location that you would want to take either yourself or yourself and your family,” Boone said.
Boone also said it all comes down to competitive-positioning of the city and county among the larger communities in Arizona.
“The city staff under the guidance of the city council has invested in other opportunities for people for outdoor activities, sports tourism and recreation, and clearly the Fry North Garden Project to redevelop the West End,” Boone said. “All of those things are to improve the quality of life for our residents and to set us up for attracting additional folks into the future.”
The city created a digital marketing campaign at the beginning of last year as a way of reaching out to people across the nation and creating interest in relocating to Sierra Vista. The campaign focuses on tourism and economic development while attempting to attract remote workers and teleworkers.
In 2020, Business Insider listed Sierra Vista as one of the top 30 cities to live in the U.S. after the pandemic, stating residents pay 11.2% less than the national average for goods and services. More than three-quarters of residents spend less than 30% of their income on housing.
Boone credited the rise in teleworking and the way work has changed across the nation as a factor bringing new residents to the city.
“The ability to bring in people that prefer to be in the outdoors and smaller community, I think that may be interacting with some of the inflow of people,” he said.
According to Boone, the city’s campaign efforts has reached out and received feedback from residents of 24 to 26 different states. The city has been averaging one relocation packet a day.
Boone said it all revolves on elevating the presence and knowledge of Sierra Vista.
“You’re not gonna relocate, you’re not gonna visit, or you’re not gonna move your business unless you know that we’re here and what we offer,” Boone said. “All of those things are tied together to increase both the virtual traffic of visiting Sierra Vista as well as the physical interest in coming to Sierra Vista.”
Marketing and Communications Manager Judy Hector partnered with Boone to start the digital marketing campaign. She said that AZ Big Media had an article that listed Sierra Vista as the most affordable place in the state.
She said this was the turning point for to get more information to people who were interested in living in Sierra Vista.
The increase in telecommuting due to the pandemic was a factor.
“We thought, well, people are going to stay home and work, why don’t they stay home in Sierra Vista?” Hector said.
That’s when the campaign gained traction, and the campaign began suggesting Sierra Vista was a good place for relocation, Hector said.
Hector said Sierra Vista has long been a retirement destination and that sector is not being ignored, but the main vision of the campaign was to target and attract professionals in the 35-55 age demographic who are able to telework and have higher disposable incomes.
“We were also hoping to bring professionals in here who might consider starting a business, or that they’re still working or that their kids are in school still,” she said.
Hector said this would grease the economic wheel for the city. She said small businesses bring character to a place while also noting the city’s historic area, the West End, is a great asset.
“Our whole concept of revitalizing the West End is not only to drive businesses down there and to make a more of an entertainment district, but if you look at the West End, it’s really Sierra Vista’s front doorstep,” Hector said. “So we want to make the front of our house look as inviting as possible.”
Hector moved to Sierra Vista in 2013 and saw tons of potential at the West End. She said these kinds of changes take time.
“The infrastructure that needs to happen, the businesses need to come in, they need to get established,” she said. “People need to get used to going down to the West End for entertainment.”