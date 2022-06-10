SIERRA VISTA — Get ready to put your party hats on for one of the city’s biggest celebrations Saturday, June 18, as it honors Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.
For its third annual Juneteenth event, the Sierra Vista African American Coalition is going all out to make Saturday’s Juneteenth day filled with everything a celebration could possibly have, from music and dance, sporting tournaments, films, a fashion show, even a six-hour long domino tournament at the Chill Factor Hookah and Cigar Lounge, 833D E. Fry Blvd.
The party should be an all-day affair beginning at 10 a.m. at the Rothery Education Center at 3305 E. Fry Blvd. for the longest-running African-American holiday, often called "America's second Independence Day."
Sponsored by the Sierra Vista African American Coalition, the free event will spotlight the Barbea Williams Performing Company, a premier African-centered performing arts company featuring Afrikan and Afrikan Latino dance along with cultural folklore and story-dance. The Tucson-based company uses dance to educate and bring attention to current events and social justice issues.
There will be a martial arts demo by Sanwazi, a free-flowing, eclectic martial form that has roots in boxing, wrestling, Goju Ryu karate, Sanuces Ryu Jiu Jitsu and a Black Borders Warriors documentary that highlights the epic story of a unique group of African-Americans, the Black Seminole, following their flight from slavery in Georgia.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg for next Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration, which will host a fashion show, music, basketball tournaments, a football toss, food, and even a double-dutch jump roping event where players time jumps between two jump ropes twirling in opposite directions, reminiscent of games children played in the Depression when the game required only a used clothesline.
Additionally, there will be a Buffalo Soldiers legacy tribute to Tom Stoney, a leader of the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers.
All city facilities will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth.
What is Juneteenth all about?
The oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, Juneteenth is has been celebrated annually June 19 since 1865 and is often observed for celebrating African-American culture. From its Galveston, Texas, origin, its observance as African American Emancipation Day has spread across the U.S. and beyond.
Today, Juneteenth — which in many places has become a multicultural holiday — commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement, marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and gatherings.
Juneteenth's celebration on the anniversary date of June 19, 1865, coincides with the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas, the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery. Celebrations date to 1866, at first involving church-centered community gatherings in Texas. They soon spread across the South and became more commercialized in the 1920s and 1930s, often centering on food festivals.