Shayan Khan, student of the month for August, and Carson Seamans, student of the month for September, shared the spotlight at the Sierra Vista Rotary Club’s meeting on Sept, 27. Juliana Acuña, student of the month for October, was introduced to the club on Oct. 18.
Shayan, son of Shazia and Akhtar Khan, speaks not only English and Urdu, but is learning French and Arabic. Arabic was the language he studied as part of a National Security Language Initiative for Youth Scholarship as a summer study. Unfortunately, due to COVID, he had to participate virtually rather than getting to travel to Morocco. Shayan is active in Key Club, as he participated in the Alzheimer’s Walk and visited elders in a nursing home. In DECA, Shayan has served as the head of fundraising, vice-president of leadership and is president of the club. He is a member of the National Honor Society. Shayan looks forward to double majoring in economics and French or Arabic (he hasn’t decided on which), followed by a career as either a business consultant or a United Nations interpreter.
Carson, son of Billy and Katherine Seamans, is a Buena High School varsity swimming team captain and the vice president of the swim team club. Carson is a member of the Civil Air Patrol, holding the cadet rank of staff sergeant. He also serves on the Cadet Advisory Council. In addition to his school activities, Carson plays the piano. He has held several leadership positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Carson plans on attending a two-year mission following high school, after which he intends to earn a four-year degree in aeronautical sciences.
Juliana is the daughter of Geneva and Cesar Acuña. Juliana is the 2021-22 Buena High School student body president. She is a Buena High School cheerleader. Juliana, a dancer with the Alma Dolores International Dance Centre, uses her talent as a dancer to serve as a teacher for younger students. She works at a flower shop in Sierra Vista. Juliana has been accepted to the University of Arizona where she plans to study surgical nursing.
These three inspiring young adults each gave a speech to the Sierra Vista Rotarians explaining how the Rotary Four Way Test is able to be used in their own lives. Following their speech, each student was presented with a certificate designating the month each was selected as the Sierra Vista Rotary Student of the Month, a “challenge coin” with the Rotary Four Way test inscribed on it, and, what was probably most important to the student, a $100 bill.
The Sierra Vista Rotary Club offers its congratulations to each of these students of the mMonth, their parents, and to Buena High School.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Rotary Club