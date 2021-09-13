Sierra Vista was selected as one of four rural communities by the Center for Rural Innovation (CORI) to receive fully-funded participation in its upcoming Rural Innovation Initiative cohorts, the center announced Monday.
CORI is a national nonprofit advancing inclusive rural prosperity through digital economy ecosystems that support scalable entrepreneurship and tech job creation.
With support from Siegel Family Endowment, the communities will continue their efforts to build inclusive digital economies that support and serve their local Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, Latino and people of color populations. The opportunity is valued at $30,000 per community and will support the work being done by Chambers County, AL; Sierra Vista, AZ; Paso Robles, CA; and Liberal, KS.
“Each community we have selected brings its own unique set of assets, cross-sector partnerships, and diverse leadership to the table,” said Leah Taylor, Head of Digital Economic Development atRural Innovation Strategies, Inc. (RISI), sister organization to CORI. “Our team is excited to collaborate with each of them to build digital economy strategies that create conditions where community members of color are active drivers and participants in home-grown digital jobs and startups.”
“Rural America has tremendous untapped talent and potential waiting to be unlocked through the growth of its entrepreneurial and digital ecosystem,” said Katy Knight, Executive Director of Siegel Family Endowment. “We’re proud to partner with CORI and RISI on the Rural Innovation Initiative to support these four communities as they ensure their residents have the tools, skills, and opportunity to engage meaningfully in our rapidly evolving society.”
Beginning this fall and continuing through the winter and spring of 2022, CORI and RISI will work closely with local leaders to carry out the technical assistance effort through its Rural Innovation Initiative. The lead organization in Sierra Vista and Cochise County is the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation.
CORI received interest from more than 40 rural communities from across the country before conducting interviews and making their selection. During the selection process, preference was given to communities whose populations are no more than 60% white non-Hispanic. Selected communities are between 5,000-50,000 in population and not suburbs of urban areas, have fiber internet in the downtown area or broadband servicing at least 75% of the population, and have a postsecondary institution in the region.
"We are so excited to have Cochise county join the Rural Innovation Initiative as our first community partnership in Arizona," said Taylor. "The county has a number of impressive assets to build a thriving digital economy upon, most importantly strong cross-sectoral leadership coming together to ensure this effort will benefit the full diversity of the county such as the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, the Premier Alliance, Chicanos por la Causa and others. We look forward to working with Cochise county to develop an inclusive digital economy that produces more tech jobs and startups in the area."