SIERRA VISTA — Feeling nervous is not part of Arleen Garcia’s job description.
But when you run the only no-kill municipal animal shelter that’s been filled to capacity for months in Arizona’s 27th most-populous city, feeling nervous and a little anxious comes with the territory whether you want it or not.
Since June, Sierra Vista’s Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has been weathering a startling increase in the number of pets that have been brought to the 12,500-square-foot facility on State Route 90. Garcia — who has been the center’s animal care and control supervisor since it opened 13½ years ago — says there is no more room to put unwanted pets.
“We currently have over 100 pets in our care at the facility and over 20 in foster care,” she said. “All the courtyard dog adoption kennels are 100% full, and both cat and dog adoptions have been really slow. I guess you could say I’m a little nervous about the situation.”
Right now, Garcia is asking the public to hold off or to seek other options for surrendering pets, something she wishes she didn’t have to do.
But at the moment, the situation is that dire.
The sudden surge of pets has pushed the city’s animal shelter — which has 55 dog and cat kennels — to a beyond-capacity state earlier than it normally does.
“It’s usually common in the summer months for a lot of pets to come into us, but this year it started considerably earlier than it ever has,” Garcia said. “A lot of people turn them in because they’re moving and are unable to take their pets to their new living accommodations. Other pets turn up to us when they become lost when their owners are on vacation.”
What confounded the problem this year, however, was that not only did animal adoptions slow down during the summer months, the influx of pets just kept coming and coming.
Despite running summer-long special adoption rates that pared the cost from $75 to $50, Garcia said the facility is simply not able to find enough homes for unwanted pets. The adoption fee includes sterilization, microchip, rabies vaccine, vet exam and a fecal test.
“We have been running an adoption special for several months, yet we haven't been getting the expected wave of customers,” she explained. “We have a great variety of dogs which really deserve to have homes. There are so many wonderful dogs here to meet.”
It’s not that Garcia and her more than 20 volunteers haven’t been able to find placements for the shelter’s pets. Many of this summer’s intakes have been fortunate to have found suitable homes. Since June 1, Garcia said 139 dogs and 111 cats have been adopted. Many others that had been lost were returned to their owners, while six pets were transferred to other shelters.
The facility — which opened its doors on Valentine’s Day in 2008 with a generous $1 million bequest from the estate of Nancy J. Brua, a former U.S. Army medic who was stationed at Fort Huachuca — has been trying everything it possibly can to get the word out about finding homes for pets. Garcia and the center’s more than 20 volunteers have even divided its feline kennel area to hold 80 cats by housing two in one space.
“Adoptions have simply been slower than usual this summer,” Garcia said. “Until we have enough room, we’re asking people to please hold off bringing their pets in. Any citizens willing to foster animals would be a huge help and may also contact our facility at 520-458-4151.”
Garcia desperately wants to continue the shelter’s record for not having to euthanize an animal for lack of space since 2015. That’s an outcome she wants to avoid at all costs. And because of that, she’s reaching out to the community for any boarding facilities in the area willing to temporarily help.
“Building a positive relationship with the boarding facilities would help us continue to meet our goal of preventing unnecessary euthanasia,” she said.
Despite a packed shelter that cannot take in any pets at the moment, Garcia has faith. She knows the Sierra Vista community has a huge heart, and she believes it also knows how to step up when it counts.
“Am I nervous about the situation? Sure,” she said. “All of us who are here are feeling the pressure, but I’m not freaking out. Our community is so good and knows how to respond. That’s what good, caring communities do.”
Located at 6799 E. State Route 90, the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. It can be reached at 520-458-4151.