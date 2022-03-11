“Give them a vision for our community and its possibilities that are beyond all human imagining.
“Give them a vision of what Sierra Vista can become, so they would always choose not simply what is good but what is best.”
“Give them a vision of great possibilities which will include and empower all of our citizens.”
These were just some of the lines delivered by the Rev. Gregory Adolf of Saint Andrews Catholic Church during the opening of the city council meeting on March 10. The council approved the amendments to the West Sierra Vista Redevelopment Plan that will allow additional businesses and commercial properties at the West End to tap into the city’s public-private partnership grant assistance program.
This is part of the city's efforts to revitalizing the West End and create a downtown for the city.
The matching grant program would increase from $50,000 to $100,000, subject to the city's annual budget process, for businesses and property owners to seek assistance in improving the aesthetics and features of their establishments. The opportunity for eligibility has expanded to encompass all commercially zoned properties west of Fifth Street.
Phil Garcia is the owner of La Casita Mexican Restaurant and Cantina and has been running the family business for 33 years. His restaurant sits in the newly expanded redevelopment boundaries of the West End project. He said he is contemplating seeking grant assistance as the project continues to develop and the streetscape project proceeds.
“This area needed something,” Garcia said. “It was looking pretty bad.”
Garcia said if the next reconstruction phases of Fry Boulevard cut through most of his restaurant's front parking lot, he will look to have an outdoor dining project completed. His restaurant occupies one of the oldest buildings in town and he joked about the structure being Sierra Vista’s first strip mall.
He described his notion toward the redevelopment project as being better late than never, and that it’s a new chapter.
“I want to coincide with how the development progresses,” Garcia said.
Garcia said there are a few property management firms outside the community that came in early to buy up properties at the West End with no means for upkeep over the years.
On the flip side, some property owners are open to the possibility of seeking opportunities for the West End redevelopment project.
Frank Moro, owner of First West Properties, has several properties in the West End redevelopment expansion area. He is in the planning stages to renovate and improve the aesthetics of a few buildings while adding new tenants at some of First West's properties.
“Creating a walkable, entertainment area would help the businesses down there,” he said. “Filling in vacancies as the market gets tighter and tighter, more businesses are going to show up on the west side.”
Moro said a combination of marketing and incentives will be the key to getting businesses to the area.
The issue he mentioned is getting the owners to invest in their own properties and trying to encourage those owners to invest in their buildings as the streetscape changes at the West End.
He went on to explain that investment brings tenants, users and businesses while the businesses would bring economics to the city.
“It really starts with the initial investment of the landlords and the property owners’ side,” he said.
Moro said his company has not utilized the grant assistance program but has been contemplating it.
“It’s difficult to revitalize areas like the west side of Sierra Vista because they don’t have an economic engine,” Moro said. “But that’s changing.”
With some office buildings in the area bringing in new employees into the area, Moro said that as vacancies fill, the head count will change, allowing for more business opportunities to surface.
“It just takes everybody working together simultaneously over a long period of time,” he said.
Roxanne McGinnis, owner of Get Lit. Books, is planning to pursue a matching grant.
Get Lit. Books owns and shares the building with Groove Lab music studio. The businesses are interested in pursuing a matching grant to create a mural for the exterior of the building off First Street. McGinnis is open to looking into getting new signage and possibly pursuing landscaping projects.
“If we have something colorful and bright and new, it will catch people's eyes and they might turn off Fry and come over and kind of see what things are off of Fry,” McGinnis said.
She hopes the project will make the section of Sierra Vista more modern and artsy.
McGinnis said she was aware about the West End redevelopment project before she moved to her new location.
“It wasn’t an absolute requirement, but if we could be on the West End, it was a plus,” she said.
McGinnis said she would like to see the redevelopment project make the West End a destination place.
“I think for destinations you need food, entertainment and shopping,” she said. “I’d like to see all three in the same places within walkable distances of one another.”
McGinnis is from Missoula, Montana, and witnessed that city’s revitalization of its downtown throughout the years. She said Sierra Vista is a bigger challenge because it doesn’t have a core infrastructure that looks charming or one that can easily get a facelift.
“That’s one of the reasons that we really want to do a mural and some artwork on the building, and some landscaping, is because we don’t have the old brick buildings that you know, you can just kind of clean them up and put an awning on them and they look great.”