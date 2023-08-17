Apartment fire

Firefighters fight a blaze that affected six apartments at a complex on the east side of Sierra Vista early Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)

SIERRA VISTA — Firefighters from four agencies battled a second-alarm fire that broke out in the roof of the Canyon Vista Homes Apartment Complex on Kings Way at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, severely damaging six apartments and displacing four families that included five adults and a child.

Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Deputy Fire Chief Brad Dever said fire crews from Sierra Vista Fire & Medical, Fort Huachuca Fire Department and Fry Fire and Palominas fire districts raced to the 40-unit apartment complex that had flames shooting out from a second story roof.

Did You Know?

When lightning strikes a roof

A bolt of lightning is so damaging it can puncture a roof, sear the surrounding material and tear through attics, causing a fire to break out. A powerful enough strike can tear off shingles and gutters, leaving the roof a disaster.

Lightning doesn’t just travel, it can ignite anything that it touches. And if it travels through wiring, the damage can cause an electrical fire from exposed wires anywhere in the house. 

A direct strike can take your power out. Often, there’s an enormous explosive sound, and you might hear buzzing or hissing sounds afterward.

 