SIERRA VISTA — Firefighters from four agencies battled a second-alarm fire that broke out in the roof of the Canyon Vista Homes Apartment Complex on Kings Way at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, severely damaging six apartments and displacing four families that included five adults and a child.
Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Deputy Fire Chief Brad Dever said fire crews from Sierra Vista Fire & Medical, Fort Huachuca Fire Department and Fry Fire and Palominas fire districts raced to the 40-unit apartment complex that had flames shooting out from a second story roof.
Dever said no injuries to any occupants or firefighters were reported, and the American Red Cross was also at the scene assisting the six those whose homes were damaged.
Firefighters battled the blaze until 4 a.m., said Dever, but remained on the scene treating hotspots until 7 a.m.
“There was very heavy smoke and fire that triggered the second alarm, which requires assistance from other departments for additional engines and ladder trucks,” he said. “Officers went door-to-door evacuating tenants from other buildings.”
Eighteen apartment units were also evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze, which Dever said started in a second-story attic and caused extensive fire and smoke damage to the six apartments hit by the fire.
Though the cause of the fire is still undetermined, Dever said occupants said they believe the roof had a lightning strike around 5 p.m. Aug. 18, but it was never reported.
“That’s the information we received from them, but were never dispatched to the apartment so it’s still unknown at this time how the fire broke out,” he said.
The blaze burned a large portion of the roof on the south side of the building.
“Fire crews did a great job and worked hard on this,” said Dever. “By nature, fires that start in an attic are difficult to fight, and this one took a great deal of water.”
It was also a strong collaborative effort among the four responding agencies. Dever said Sierra Vista Fire & Medical sent two engines and a ladder truck, two medics and two fire chiefs while Fry Fire District sent two engines. Huachuca City Fire Department responded with another ladder truck while Palominas Fire District provided an additional engine.
When lightning strikes a roof
A bolt of lightning is so damaging it can puncture a roof, sear the surrounding material and tear through attics, causing a fire to break out. A powerful enough strike can tear off shingles and gutters, leaving the roof a disaster.
Lightning doesn’t just travel, it can ignite anything that it touches. And if it travels through wiring, the damage can cause an electrical fire from exposed wires anywhere in the house.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
A bolt of lightning is so damaging it can puncture a roof, sear the surrounding material and tear through attics, causing a fire to break out. A powerful enough strike can tear off shingles and gutters, leaving the roof a disaster.
Lightning doesn’t just travel, it can ignite anything that it touches. And if it travels through wiring, the damage can cause an electrical fire from exposed wires anywhere in the house.
A direct strike can take your power out. Often, there’s an enormous explosive sound, and you might hear buzzing or hissing sounds afterward.