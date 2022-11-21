From left, Buena High students Gumaro Vasquez, Benjamin Squires, Heart Monger, Natalie Rice, Kevin Tran and Ryan Wilde will be headed to the nation's capital thanks to the 43rd annual SSVEC Foundation Washington Youth Tour.
SIERRA VISTA — It will be a trip six Buena High School students will remember forever.
Benjamin Squires, Heart Monger, Kevin Tran and Ryan Wilde were named finalists in the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Foundation Washington Youth Tour and will have their trip to Washington, D.C., paid for by the cooperative.
Two other BHS students, Natalie Rice and Gumaro Vasquez, were semifinalists and will have a portion of their trip covered by SSVEC.
The six BHS students were among 18 others from Cochise and Santa Cruz counties vying for nine all-expense-paid trips to the nation’s capital at the 43rd annual Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Foundation Washington Youth Tour finals.
Students representing seven schools participated in an all-day competition in Benson; they took an exam and underwent an interview to determine winners of the trip. Students not selected were offered a $250 cash prize and financial assistance to reduce the cost of participating in the tour.
Finalists were selected from a starting field of more than 900 students representing high schools throughout the SSVEC service area.
Since 1981, the SSVEC has sponsored high school juniors on the all-expense-paid trip. The weeklong event each June has students attend seminars and meetings sponsored by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. The tour includes opportunities to visit Congress, the White House and see the sights at our nation’s capital.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that students will never forget,” said Marcus Harston, community relations manager at SSVEC. “These students get to meet other tour winners representing electric cooperatives from throughout the United States and they get to tour historic sites and buildings at the nation’s capital.”
Funding for the Washington Youth Tour is provided by the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Foundation. The foundation generates its revenue from uncollected money from SSVEC members. Each year, SSVEC follows legal requirements to return money (refundable deposits, fees, and capital credits) to its members. If the cooperative is unable to locate individuals, the money is contributed to the foundation.
