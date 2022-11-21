BHS/SSVEC1

From left, Buena High students Gumaro Vasquez, Benjamin Squires, Heart Monger, Natalie Rice, Kevin Tran and Ryan Wilde will be headed to the nation's capital thanks to the 43rd annual SSVEC Foundation Washington Youth Tour.

 Submitted

SIERRA VISTA — It will be a trip six Buena High School students will remember forever.

Benjamin Squires, Heart Monger, Kevin Tran and Ryan Wilde were named finalists in the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Foundation Washington Youth Tour and will have their trip to Washington, D.C., paid for by the cooperative.

