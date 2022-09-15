SIERRA VISTA —It’s time to gear up for the Sky Island Tour, a charitable bike ride that raises money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeastern Arizona.
The event is Oct. 1, with the first group of riders — the 62-milers — starting at 7 a.m.
“The Mall at Sierra Vista is our new spacious host for this year’s ride,” said Pam Hunter, Sky Island Tour coordinator.
“Sabra Albritton, the mall manager, has been very accommodating, and we’re excited to have so much space. We’re using the left side of the old Sears parking lot out front for our event.”
NAMI Southeastern Arizona is a nonprofit organization that provides mental health advocacy, support, resources and free classes to individuals who suffer from mental illness. Support is provided to family members of a loved one with a mental illness.
The scenic one-day bicycle tour showcases some of Cochise County’s most beautiful country. All of the ride’s routes begin and end at the mall, located at 2600 El Mercado Loop.
“The 62-mile ride goes through Bisbee and the steep Mule Mountains,” Hunter said. “It’s a challenging but beautiful ride. There’s a new 20-mile route that goes to Ramsey Canyon Road and its gorgeous views of the Huachuca Mountains.”
All proceeds benefit NAMI Southeastern Arizona, a Sierra Vista-based nonprofit organization serving Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties.
Rain or shine, the bike ride will happen as scheduled and there will be no refunds for cyclists who cancel.
Participants must wear a helmet. Bike trailers are not permitted in the 62-mile and 44-mile routes. E-bikes and E-assist bikes are allowed, as are recumbents, hand cycles, trikes and elliptical bikes.
VeloVets Sierra Vista, a nonprofit that supports disabled veteran cyclists, will be selling cycling apparel at the packet pickup location on Friday evening. All items are $10 each, with proceeds supporting VeloVets.
“Participants, their friends and family members are encouraged to hang out with fellow cyclists after the ride for lunch,” Hunter said.
Pit Stop Gourmet Burgers and Candela Hot Dogs N More food trucks will be serving lunch specials, while the Icee Queen dessert truck will be serving up sweet treats. Poppin’ Lori’s kettle corn will be available.
The Sky Island Tour is the local NAMI chapter’s biggest fundraiser.