SIERRA VISTA — Where there is vision, there is a dream. One can hope that it can become a reality. That wasn’t the case for Shannon Schofield.
Schofield was the owner and founder of Jo2Go Coffee, a drive-thru coffee shop that launched as a business in September 2019, prior to the pandemic. Schofield said in the first steps of starting his coffee business and attempting to expand, working with the city of Sierra Vista was a fairly easy process.
“I think there was something in their mind that they thought I was going to build this thing and fizz away in six months,” he said. “I don’t think they thought it was going to be a success like it was.”
Schofield and his wife bought the former Clayton Homes property off Avenida Escuela, the existing vacant lot behind the Jo2Go drive-thru property with the hope of expanding. He explained that after purchasing the property, things went south.
Director of Community Development Matt McLachlan said it ultimately boiled down to a disagreement over a development code requirement.
“That’s why we have code enforcement,” McLachlan said. “Sometimes the public and private interest don’t align and we have to intervene and educate property owners on minimum standards that have to be met to maintain the great community that we have.”
Although permit requirements were communicated, McLachlan said the situation reached an impasse. Schofield wanted two access points on Avenida Escuela, but the city allows for only one point of entry for a commercial property. A traffic impact analysis was required based on expected traffic generation. The Clayton Homes property had two driveways, but since the property was going to be redeveloped, the requirements were different.
“There’s a big difference between a manufactured home dealer and a drive-thru coffee shop in terms of customer traffic,” McLachlan said.
The drive-thru
The city proposed several options to Schofield, one of which allowed for a double sided drive-thru and access point to the driveway next to Sonic.
Schofield discussed with the city his plans for the property he purchased, including building a $250,000 Jo2Go coffeehouse with architectural draft plans that were approved. He said the main reason he wanted to expand was to allow for two driveways; however, the city engineer, Irene Zuniga, wouldn’t approve it.
Schofield explained how Zuniga would not allow for a horseshoe driveway on the property and said she claimed it would not be safe.
“So show me the codes, and we’ll build it to code,” he said. “Going through my engineer and my architect, we tried to get that accomplished and she absolutely would not lighten up on not having two driveways.”
Schofield said city planner Blake Fisher was in back-and-forth communication with Schofield’s architect and told him he could not use the existing modular structure on the former Clayton Homes property since it was not zoned commercial.
“I went back to them and said there’s no shower, there’s no kitchen, no closets, the hallways are six feet,” Schofield said. “It was built as a commercial office for a commercial department of Clayton Homes.”
He said several city officials had no idea he was planning to put a new building on the lot after developing the project for three months.
“As it turned out, Blake was handling all this himself and nothing went beyond him,” Schofield said. “He hadn’t even opened the attachments my architect sent to him.”
Conflicting reports
More to his surprise, Schofield was given conflicting reports and told by city officials he was not allowed to the move the existing dwelling from his property.
Schofield eventually sold the building to an interested buyer from Bisbee, and it is now being used by the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization.
At one of the meetings with city officials, Schofield said Mayor Rick Mueller had asked McLachlan what he knew about the situation. McLachlan told the mayor he received bad information.
“Well, your bad information cost me probably 60-80 grand because now we’re changing plans and I sold the building too cheap,” Schofield said. “What am I getting out of that? Do I get any reconsideration on the $10,000 you guys want for permits? What do I get? I keep paying people to keep making these changes you want to make.
“They don’t want the little mom and pop stuff, they want the corporate stuff. You always see the stuff on Facebook about Red Lobster. If Red Lobster came here, I think the city would roll out the carpet for them and let them do whatever they want to do whether they met the code or not.”
Schofield said that in the case of the West End revitalization, the number of empty buildings in the area reflects the city’s handling with businesses and property owners.
The three-acre former Clayton Homes property is still owned by Schofield and he plans to sell it. He sold his Jo2Go business to his manager last year after frustration with the city.
Prior to leaving the business, Schofield said Fisher would send letters stating multiple complaints, like his sandwich board being on the sidewalk, along with a photo attached to the letter of Schofield picking up the board after it had fallen on a windy day.
The city then required Schofield to pay $25 for a sign permit.
Schofield’s ex-business partner put up a 20-foot-by-20-foot rental tent last summer. After two weeks, Schofield received another complaint delivered by Fisher stating the temporary structure of the tent would require exit signs and a safety code permit for another $25.
On the south end of the parking lot of the current Jo-2-Go property, Schofield put a green arrow with black letters reading “Jo2Go Drive Thru” on the dumpster corral.
“Lo and behold, I got another love letter from Blake and it says, ‘Do you even own that dumpster corral? I don’t know if you can put a sign on that. But if you can, it’s a $25 fee,’” said Schofield.
He said there were multiple times he would be on the patio of the coffee shop and notice Fisher passing by.
“That is not the way that the city helps small businesses,” he said.
“It’s a good ol’ boys network there,” Schofield added. “If you’re one of the big builder, big construction companies, you can do whatever you want.”
Rigid regulations
A local businessman who asked not to be identified said he had a vision to redevelop his property in recent years, but said the rules of planning and zoning were too rigid.
“The sad thing is that if they don’t work with the community, the local people that are trying to improve their properties, then you end up with a lot of crappy properties that don’t help the overall aesthetics of the city,” he said. “Unfortunately, I’m one of those guys. My property is not beautiful.
“Obviously, it helps the tax revenue if I’m doing more business. It helps improve the aesthetics of the city if the buildings and the properties are improved. Encouraging businesses to do that and giving them an easy pass to get that done would be huge.”
JD Mack, the owner of Chill Factor Hookah and Cigar Lounge, had hired an engineer to develop plans for creating a patio at his business off Fry Boulevard.
“You have building codes you have to adhere to,” Mack said.
Mack explained that there’s been a lot of back-and-forth activity between the hired engineer and the city in the past year.
As Mack plans to create a patio in the back of the building, according to code, it must be ADA (Americans with Disability Act) accessible. The plans mapped out by his engineer must include all details drawn out.
“Before the city will approve it, they want to make sure the design itself, once built, will meet the code of what the code may be today.”
He said that the majority of the buildings stretched along Fry Boulevard are older and are not up to code for today’s standards of a sit-down business. Mack said the owner of the commercial property his lounge is on lives in San Diego and had planned for upgrades for the building and parking lot, but they were never done.
“If you don’t live here, then you have no vested interest in taking pride in it,” Mack said. “For people who don’t live here, what do they care what it looks like? It’s a tax writeoff.”
Mack explained that small business is important to people who live in Sierra Vista. They will take pride in their properties and make it presentable as opposed to people from out of town who have little interest vested in the property upkeep.
Architectural and Planning Manager for Good Living Ventures, Ben Wilde, said that three mobile home projects (Garden Canyon, Garden Grove and Mountain Vista) fall in the category of the Urban Infill Incentive District Program, which was created to improve the West End and allow for waived permit fees. Wilde’s working relationship with the city has been positive as he creates affordable housing rentals through the manufactured housing and RV parks.
“In relation to the city, we talk to the city once every three months,” Wilde said. “Try to do it in person where we go to the building office and give them an update and they give us a heads up on anything they know.”
Wilde said that review times by the city have been reasonable for projects, including Garden Grove, which was completed in two weeks.
“That’s excellent by all of Arizona standards,” Wilde said.
No clear path
Schofield was contacted by Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation Executive Director Mignonne Hollis to discuss the challenges he faced and to establish meetings with city officials.
“We’re all about the retention and expansion of existing businesses,” Hollis said. “We believe that is really the cornerstone of the economic development in our community. You can’t attract unless you’re taking care of your own first.”
Hollis helped facilitate a meeting with the planning and zoning department to help Schofield. She said she wasn’t sure of prior discussions, but said she believed there was miscommunication and missteps between the parties.
“When it comes to navigating with any sort of government entity, it becomes a little murky,” Hollis said, “because there’s really not a clear path forward.”
Hollis believed there also was miscommunication and disagreement in the city departments.
“He got very frustrated and I don’t blame him,” she said.
She said the city is tied to rules and regulations of the Arizona Department of Transportation. She explained the rules weren’t clearly laid out by the city for Schofield.
“There’s miscommunication inside of government entities,” she said. “Unless there’s consistent messaging, the end user isn’t going to get the information that they need.
“Shannon had invested quite a bit of sweat equity as well as dollar equity. He really wanted to expand and he would have doubled his employment. He would have made a substantial investment in the tax base.”
She said there has to be a united front on economic development, otherwise things fall apart.
“I think the city is well intended,” she said. “I think what sometimes happens is that there may not be a clear vision, and by a clear vision I mean a vision of five to 10 years out about what something should look like. I believe that in government entities often times things operate on a much shorter timeline than economic development.
“We like to say when we’re educating elected officials on economic development, oftentimes it is not going to happen during your election cycle. You need to plant the seeds for future election cycles.”
She said everyone has a stake in this and many small business owners may not be aware of the resources that are available from AREDF and the small business development center.
“My personal philosophy is if you don’t have a good foundation, if you do not value your existing business community, you can’t attract something healthy.”
While having a holistic approach and examining the root cause of issues, Hollis said it would take strong visioning and methodical planning to get Sierra Vista to attract businesses and grow.
“It’s that entrepreneurial spirit that then attracts those larger companies into the community because they see the value of valuing the entrepreneurs,” she said.
Hollis believes there’s a long way to go when it comes to attracting companies to Sierra Vista, including fixing internal issues such as broadband, education and other various forms of infrastructure. A while back, there were initiatives to get Amazon to open a facility in Cochise County. The city of Douglas tried to get the attention of the corporation in 2017 to build a fulfillment/distribution facility at the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport, but the company was not interested due to many factors.
“We don’t have the easy access to a freeway,” Hollis said. “We don’t have the access to rail. We don’t have broadband. We got land, but that’s about it. You have to have more assets than just one. It’s having that vision and seeing it and then having that business plan and that strategic plan that leads you to that bigger path.”