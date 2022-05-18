St. Vincent de Paul food bank collected about 28,500 pounds of food from last week’s annual United States Postal Service food drive in Sierra Vista. Volunteers Pat Till, left, and Barbara Brodell gather food at the food bank.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Local St. Vincent de Paul President Pauline Fredericks, right, checks in a visitor with volunteer Gini Arthur Wednesday in Sierra Vista.
Saturday, May 14, was the 30th anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive and the collaborated efforts of postal carriers and members of community helped further provide sustainability for local food banks.
President of St. Vincent de Paul Pauline Fredericks thanked the community for its generosity.
“The Sierra Vista Postal Workers Food Drive for the food bank was a huge success,” she said. “Never have we seen the amount of response in past years. We have not had the first food drive for two years because of COVID. The current extreme rising cost of food just put great strain on our food bank. This additional stock to our pantry/community Food Bank, because that’s what it is, has been a wonderful blessing.”
Postal workers provided the postcards and the bags a week prior to the drive. During the day of the drive, members in the community leave the bags with non-perishable goods by the mailbox. The drivers collect it them and take them to the post office where St. Vincent de Paul picks it up and takes it to the food bank for sorting.
“From what I understand, the postal workers were actually having some kind of competition because they were (having) such a great response they were saying who brought in more, or rather who brought in the most,” Fredericks said. “The volunteers from the food bank and from the Knights of Columbus (of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish) were of great help. And since Saturday, we’ve probably received well over 50 more bags of nonperishables from the community.”
Stan Garner, director of the St. Vincent de Paul food bank, said he looked back at his records and learned that the food they received is the most food St. Vincent de Paul food bank had received in 20 years.
Garner said the postal carriers did an excellent job with getting postcards and donation bags delivered on time. He believed that the availability of donation bags contributed to effort.
Now that school is ending for the summer and some kids in the community may not have access to a free lunch, the St. Vincent de Paul food bank is a tool the community can utilize.
“That will save us money in the long run,” Garner said. “The food will last us about six to eight weeks. It should help us get through the summer when kids are not in school.”