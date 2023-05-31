The city of Sierra Vista is beginning the placement of sand seals in the Summit Ridge subdivision this week and will complete seals in the Summit Meadows neighborhood next week.
Summit Ridge is located on the north side of Avenida Cochise just west of Town and Country Drive. Summit Meadows is located on the south side of Avenida Cochise near Town and Country Drive.
The city is using a high-performance seal composed of mineral- and fiber-reinforced asphalt emulsion blended with sand. This product extends the service life of the pavement, replaces binder material that is lost due to oxidation of the road, and protects the road from oxidation, UV rays and moisture intrusion.
Meanwhile, patch work and crack sealing activities will also continue in The Meadows neighborhood located on the west side of Seventh Street between Golf Links Road and Timothy Lane.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, and be on the alert for workers and equipment. If possible, drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
Residents are being asked to please park on the opposite side of the street if there is wet or fresh material being placed on the other half.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, public information officer, city of Sierra Vista
