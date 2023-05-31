The city of Sierra Vista is beginning the placement of sand seals in the Summit Ridge subdivision this week and will complete seals in the Summit Meadows neighborhood next week.

Summit Ridge is located on the north side of Avenida Cochise just west of Town and Country Drive. Summit Meadows is located on the south side of Avenida Cochise near Town and Country Drive.

