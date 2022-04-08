SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Community Theatre is gearing up for its presentation next week of the Shakespearean play, “A Midnight Summer’s Dream.”
The world-renowned play incorporates comedy, fantasy, marriage and unrequited love with a 1960s twist.
Director Dave Dahl is directing the show, and it is part of his master’s thesis. Dahl has worked for many theatrical shows and organizations across the nation throughout the years.
“Community theater is a very different sort of animal,” he said. “Professionally, we have to take into mind different peoples’ lives, their conflicts and their times.”
For Shakespeare adaptations, it’s trimmed down, trying to find an era that is suited for the play. For “A Midnight Summer’s Dream,” Dahl said there was no better time than the 1960s. Dahl and his costumers were also surprised by how much of 1960’s styles are back in today’s trends.
“The Summer of Love was kind of the last gap of the peace movement, and after 1968, it got darker and darker,” Dahl said. “There’s something nice about capturing a moment in time where there was actually hope and optimism and the show does that really well.”
There are 21 actors performing, which Dahl describes as a luxury. Dahl said they’ve been able to cast each actor individually.
Dahl has been directing for 40 years, 30 of those professionally. He said the thirst and need for theater is there and there is a need for a live experience. He said part of the reason of why the play incorporates the 1960s element is to instill nostalgia.
“If we do our jobs right, we will build talent,” Dahl said. “We will build people up and make them stronger. Make them more resilient. Make them grow. There’s something about a live performance that you can’t replicate on television.”
Actor Mike Buck plays the role of Rockin’ Nick Bottom and described his character as highly energetic and one who can accomplish anything in the world. This will be Buck’s sixth show with the community theater.
“I think the arts are so important, especially to a community out here that may not be able to be exposed to the arts as much,” Buck said. “I wanted to volunteer to allow those opportunities to exist, both to teach and to give back to the community.”
After auditioning, Buck went to the director with several ideas based on the incorporation of the play’s setting in 1967 and radio backgrounds. He said he wanted to bring a Robin Williams aspect, particularly from “Good Morning Vietnam,” to his character’s role. It allowed Buck room to create a lot of different voices and characters, particularly when he becomes a donkey during the performance.
“That has been the biggest growing point for me is becoming comfortable not being human on stage, adapting my voice to that, adapting mannerisms to that all while at the same time having the emotion of what’s behind the words, and the expression in acting, speaking to the audience,” he said.
For those who may be reluctant to attend a Shakespeare show due to its depth of language, Buck said give it a chance. He said Shakespeare is universal to humanity, and the actors’ abilities to put the emotions behind the words allows for the audience to be captivated by the performance.
Much of Buck’s experience and background with military intelligence and working for the Army has provided the actor with the tools and knowledge to succeed in theatrical arts.
“You have to constantly be having new information given to you and being able to stand and confidently be able to portray that to the commander,” Buck said. “Even in theater if something happens that’s spontaneous, you have to be able to still use that as if it’s real and project it to the audience as if there’s no mistake. There’s some parallels to that with taking information as quick as it can be, processing it and giving it back both in the workplace and on the stage.”
Actor Ken Davis participated in his first play at the end of 2019. He’s been involved with the theater’s previous production of “See How They Run.”
“It’s the unexpected things that happen in theater that bring you joy,” he said.
Davis plays the role of Robin Goodfellow, also known as “Puck,” who is described as a mischievous goblin who causes problems throughout the play.
The opening scene starts with a dance sequence. Davis said he’s not a natural dancer and the physicality of his character in the show can be daunting, so he has to consciously prepare himself prior to every rehearsal.
Davis took the material he learned from his roles in plays throughout high school and applied it during his time in the military as an instructor. Speaking in front of people never posed a problem for Davis.
“I tell people all the time, I use the stuff I learned in theater every day of my life,” he said.
With the show on the horizon, Davis is looking forward to hearing the audience laugh.
“It’s nice to know that when I can make someone else laugh and we all make someone else laugh, I know I’m taking them out of their worries and cares even for just a split second,” he said. “It’s a miracle. It’s magic.”