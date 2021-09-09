SIERRA VISTA — Elizabeth Wrozek, curator of the Henry F. Hauser Museum in Sierra Vista, has been appointed staff liaison of the Commission on Cultural Diversity by Library, Recreation and Cultural Services Manager Emily Duchon.
The commission held a meeting Tuesday after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
“Inclusiveness and cultural diversity are very important to me and so they knew I’d be a good fit to be the liaison of the committee,” Wrozek said.
Wrozek said at the meeting on Tuesday the goal of the organization is to bring cultural resources to the city through immersive experiences involving food, literature, art, religion, clothes and music. Residents who attended the meeting suggested creative ideas for event gatherings and ways to build trust and communication among others in the community with different backgrounds.
“I’m really hoping to make Sierra Vista a cultural destination,” Wrozek said at the meeting. “We have a really great community and so many fantastic people of all kinds of different diverse backgrounds.”
The overall goal of the committee is to bring people together, according to Wrozek.
She is looking forward to celebrating community diversity and believes it is important to help expel negative stereotypes and personal biases about different groups.
“I think it really would also help us as a community to recognize and respect ways of being that are not necessarily our own, which will then create bridges and cross-cultural trust.”
Resident April Newman, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, says her impression is there’s very little celebration of the diverse cultures in the Sierra Vista area. She has previously lived in Hawaii and San Antonio and described the cultures in those places as "celebratory" and "diverse."
“Coming here, I felt like we are so close to the border, but I don’t even feel that way,” she said.
At the meeting, Newman suggested opportunities to have cultural events and outdoor vendors on Saturdays at West End once the redevelopment project is completed.
According to the Sierra Vista city website, the commission was designed to promote and improve relations and understanding among the many diverse ethnic and cultural segments of the city. It was established on April 26, 2007, and it was re-established as a city department-affiliated non-regulatory commission on May 28, 2020.
Meetings for the Commission on Cultural Diversity are held the first Tuesday of each month at 5:15 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library in the conference room.