Sierra Vista city facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31, for the observed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day holidays.
The trash pickups for Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, were shifted one day earlier, as will be the pickups for Thursday, Dec. 30, and Friday, Dec. 31, due to the observed New Year’s Day holiday. That means Thursday pickups will occur on Wednesdays and Friday pickups will occur on Thursdays both weeks. No special Wednesday pickups are available these weeks.
The City Compost Facility will be closed from Monday, Dec. 20, through Saturday, Dec. 25. This time will be used to reduce the stockpile of green waste through chipping and controlled burns. It will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, for regular hours and then will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, due to the New Year’s holiday.
The Cove will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and 31. It will be open only for open swim from 12:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will shift its schedule to be open on Mondays and closed on Fridays and Saturdays over the next two weeks for the holidays. The shelter typically is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday noon-5 p.m.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, Sierra Vista public information officer